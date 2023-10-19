Lamelo Ball notched his first All-Star appearance over a season ago but this has not been as beneficial for the Charlotte Hornets. The star has managed to come to his own and involve his teammates in a winning culture. This has not materialized quite yet. But, Steve Clifford knows that Ball could be able to help this squad reach new heights if he plays on the level of Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry once the NBA Preseason wraps up and the 82 games start.

Steve Clifford unveiled his lofty expectations for Lamelo Ball in his latest statement, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Our vision for him is to be the elite point guard in the league or one of the two or three best point guards in the league,” was the bold goal that the Hornets head coach had for his star.

Ball could very well be on this path for this season. In their latest NBA Preseason outing, he exploded on limited minutes. The Hornets star put up an insane all-around performance with 16 points. He also followed it up with his usual playmaking chops which notched him six assists. This was all rounded out with six rebounds to help close out possessions.

Two days later, Stephen Curry hit a game-winning three-pointer against a massively improved Sacramento Kings squad. There is a lot to do for Ball to reach the level of Curry and Luka Doncic just by his clutch gene alone. But, with the amount of support from Clifford and the rest of the Hornets organization, he could definitely reach it.