The Charlotte Hornets will pick at No. 2 in the 2023 NBA Draft. While that pick has found itself in trade rumors lately, it would be shocking if the Hornets don't stand pat and draft a high-upside stud that they can pair with LaMelo Ball. With consensus No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama all set to join the San Antonio Spurs, the two-pick is where things get interesting. Draft boards project two prospects who could go at one or two — Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.

Henderson and Miller are future studs, but they both bring different qualities and skillsets to the table for the Hornets. Henderson is a dynamic and jump-out-the-gym athlete who also possesses great perimeter skills for a point guard. Meanwhile, Miller is a versatile forward who can score and create plays for others, while also having the potential to become a two-way star in the NBA one day.

Going with the best available talent or fit is the main dilemma here for the Hornets. Henderson plays the same position as its franchise star LaMelo Ball. Miller, on the other hand, just fits next to Ball as a wing who can do it all on both ends of the floor.

Charlotte certainly has a tough decision on its hands with Henderson and Miller on the board. As the draft looms, here is a last-minute prediction on who the Hornets will pick at No. 2 in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Last-minute 2023 NBA Draft Hornets prediction for No. 2 pick

With the second pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets select… Scoot Henderson.

Those are the exact words NBA fans should hear from Commissioner Adam Silver when he announces the pick on Thursday night at Barclays Center.

The Hornets ultimately go with the best player available and that is Henderson. They don't take the gamble. They don't get cute. Charlotte just finally goes for the sure fire star. Save for Ball, the Hornets have had too many draft blunders over the years.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist at No. 2. Cody Zeller at 4th. Noah Vonleh and Frank Kaminsky at No. 9 in back-to-back drafts. Malik Monk over Donovan Mitchell. They drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but eventually traded him for Miles Bridges, who eventually had the domestic violence incident. Then, most recently, James Bouknight at No. 11. That is nearly a decade of draft blunders. But this year, the Hornets finally get it right.

Henderson is the real deal. Listed at 6-foot-2, he is a high-flying athlete with a quick first step who will find himself in a lot of Sports Center highlights throughout his career. He is a ferocious driver to the basket and isn't afraid to go at bigger defenders in the paint. Henderson is also adept at playmaking off the bounce and is capable of attracting defenses in the paint to generate open shot opportunities for his teammates. His rim pressure will be a welcome addition to give the Hornets a more dynamic offense.

Henderson does need work on his shooting. He has shown willingness to shoot in-between shots off the dribble. But he will need to extend his range beyond the arc to become a more complete offensive player in this trigger-happy NBA.

Defensively, Henderson has shown high-energy effort on that end of the floor. He works best off the ball, anticipating passing lanes and even going for weakside blocks. He is also willing to do the dirty work and dive for loose balls.

Again, questions about his fit with Ball are the main reason why most prefer, even the Hornets themselves, to go with Brandon Miller. On surface level, Miller seems to be the better fit with his ability to do everything on the offensive end. He has the potential to become a three-level scorer and if he gets a better handle, his game could really open up.

Nonetheless, Henderson is still the better pick at No. 2 because of what he brings to the table despite the “questionable” fit with Ball. Ball is someone who is more willing to play off-ball than most people think. Last season, nearly 28 percent of the 6-foot-7 guard's shots came off catch-and-shoot looks, and his isolation frequency was just at 7.1 percent. Ball is also adept at relocating after giving up the ball and playing alongside a primary playmaker like Henderson could open up his game even more.

A Henderson-Ball backcourt would make the Hornets a movie and they would instantly become a must-watch League Pass team. That is what Henderson would also bring to the table for Charlotte — he will bring more eyeballs to the Hornets because of his exciting brand of basketball with high-flying dunks, acrobatic layups, flashy passes, and pure tenacity on the court.