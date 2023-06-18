Michael Jordan has spent plenty of time in the news in recent days, with the Charlotte Hornets majority owner set to sell his stake in the franchise. But Jordan's business in Charlotte isn't done quite yet.

According to ESPN, he's set to meet with Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson on Monday, the two players competing to be selected with the Hornet's number two pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

With both players hailing from the South they've each shown an eagerness to be selected by Charlotte, though it's Miller who is, according to most reports, leading the charge, in no small part due to his likely better fit alongside LaMelo Ball. Henderson, however, impressed during a workout with the Hornets last week.

With the NBA draft just a few days away, the Hornets need to finalize their decision soon, and Michael Jordan and his fellow Charlotte bigwigs will clearly be endeavoring to do just that in the wake of this upcoming meeting.

It's a bonafide race in two to be the second selection, with Victor Wembanyama, widely viewed as one of the biggest talents to enter the league in decades, the nominal number one pick. The Frenchman will be heading to San Antonio, a franchise with significant ties to his home nation courtesy largely of Tony Parker's illustrious career there – with Boris Diaw also spending a number of seasons there. For much of the past season that has left Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson fighting it out for pick two, and one of Michael Jordan's last decisions as a majority owner of the Hornets will be to help decide on which of these two talented youngsters they select in the 2023 NBA draft.