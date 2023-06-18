The Charlotte Hornets missed out on the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes last month. Still, the Hornets have a real chance at landing an impact player with their number two overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.

There's also been speculation that Charlotte could swing a deal for Zion Williamson using the pick as bait. If the Hornets brass stays put as predicted, the team has several options at the number spot.

Chief among them appears to be Brandon Miller, the 6-foot-9, 200 pound Arkansas basketball standout. Recently, NBA analyst and former player JJ Redick revealed the reason why he believes the Hornets are in ‘love' with Miller heading into Thursday.

“All the intel seems to point to Charlotte holding onto that pick and drafting Brandon Miller,” Redick said. “He's at -250 (odds). Scoot Henderson at plus 160. I think that's probably the next tier of guys (after Wembanyama).”

Redick said the Hornets view him as a top prospect because of his shooting and handling skills.

“The issue is, at least my intel is saying that Charlotte really loves Brandon Miller. They view him as a tier one prospect. There's a fit, there's a need. There's just not many guys that are NBA-ready at 6 ‘8″, 6' 9″ that can handle the ball and shoot the ball, and he does that.”

Shooters are rare in this draft, especially among the top tier players according to Redick.

“And I think what separates (Miller) relative to a lot of the other top prospects, I mean, you have to go all the way down to basically Taylor Hendrix and Grady Dick and Jordan Hawkins, who are later on in the lottery, before you start finding guys that can already shoot the basketball.”

The former Arkansas basketball forward stands out in a crowd of players whose shooting percentages aren't so good, Redick added.

“The Thompson Twins, Jarace Walker, Whitmore, Scoot, of course, Anthony Black, Derek Lively, obviously a center, Keonte George, who did not shoot a good percentage at all this season.”

The Hornets also hold the #27 overall pick and additional picks from three other teams. The selection of Miller could be the springboard to one of the most important drafts in recent team history.