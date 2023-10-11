An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets, according to Jessica Allen of WSOC-TV.

The arrest warrant was issued for Miles Bridges is related to a prior domestic violence incident, according to Allen. It did not involve any new allegations of physical violence. However, it is related to the alleged violation of a protective order.

Bridges allegedly violated a protective order by smashing the windshield to the car of his longtime girlfriend back in January, the police report says, according to Allen. The incident with the broken windshield happened at her residence.

The warrant goes back to January, but deputies had been unable to serve it, which is why it is surfacing now, according to Allen.

The Hornets player is still on probation for a felony charge of injuring a child's parent. Bridges and his longtime girlfriend have multiple children and are in the middle of a custody battle, according to Allen.

Bridges pleaded no contest in November 2022 to a charge that stemmed from an allegation that he assaulted the mother of his children in front of them, and was sentenced to three years of probation as a result. He did not play in the NBA last season, but he signed a one-year, $7.9 million contract to return to the Hornets.

Currently, Bridges is suspended for the first 10 games of this season, and is unable to play in preseason.

A few months ago, Bridges apologized for the “pain and embarrassment” that was caused by the investigation.