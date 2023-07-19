The Charlotte Hornets have been happy with their NBA offseason so far after selecting Brandon Miller No. 2 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak is so happy that he believes that Charlotte could make the postseason this year, reports The Observer's Rod Boone.

“I think we can be a playoff team this year.”

Mitch Kupchak believes that the Hornets have all of the right talent needed to be a playoff team, and he sees the possibility of adding a veteran or another point guard in the future to help their chances. Many around the league might think Kupchak is delusional, but there is no denying that Charlotte has some exciting young talent.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller is one of the more anticipated young duos in the NBA right now, while guys like Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier have been very solid NBA players for awhile. Other young guys like Kai Jones, PJ Washington, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams definitely give the Hornets an up-and-coming roster.

Although this roster does have some considerable potential, Kupchak might be onto something that bringing in some veteran help would significantly bolster their playoff hopes. Nevertheless, the return of Bridges to the lineup might be overlooked by some, as Bridges was blossoming into one of the young stars in the NBA before missing all of last year because of a domestic violence charge.

Overall, the Hornets have an exciting future that can't be determined as of now, but has Mitch Kupchak excited. It will remain to be seen until this season if the future becomes the present and the Hornets make a playoff run in 2023.