On the night of the NBA Draft, the entire pro basketball world was debating whether the Charlotte Hornets would take Alabama freshman Brandon Miller or G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 pick. The one person who seemed to know the answer is Hornets star LaMelo Ball, and he was so excited to tell his new teammate that it reminded Miller of his college days.

Brandon Miller joined his personal NBA GOAT, Paul George, in the Los Angeles Clippers star’s Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. On the pod, Miller told George and his crew about his draft night experience with his soon-to-be teammate.

“[LaMelo] was texting me the whole draft, you know, the whole night. Just telling me, ‘You're a hornet, you're a Hornet.’ I'm like, ‘We’re gonna see,’ you know because the talk was Scoot and me,” Miller said. “I think after the draft I went to the back [and] called him. He was just laughing, you know, just telling me — Just really welcoming.”

That experience was special to Miller because it reminded him of the feeling he got when he chose to go to Alabama coming out of high school in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I think that's why I kind of chose Alabama because they're real welcoming early,” Miller recalled. “It’s like another place away from home, and that’s one of the things I kind of look for, is just building bonds with new people. And eventually keeping the bond and making it stronger.”

While the bond between Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball officially started in that phone call at the NBA Draft, it hasn’t begun on the court yet. The forward also shared with George and company that while Ball has attended some of the Hornets’ Summer League workouts, “He’s not practicing with us,” Miller said with a big smile.