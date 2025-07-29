New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo is getting the endorsement of some of his teammates. Several Giants players praised Skattebo during the team's training camp.

One of those teammates is veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who is new to the team this season. Wilson said he was impressed by Skattebo's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

“He's got game,” Wilson said of Skattebo, per the Up & Adams Show. “He can play.”

Giants wideout Malik Nabers is also a fan of the former Arizona State football tailback.

“He has amazing vision when he has the ball in his hands,” Nabers said. “Amazing blocker, I've seen some of his film from Arizona State.”

Skattebo was selected in the fourth round by the Giants, in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played his college football at both Arizona State, and Sacramento State. In 2024, Skattebo helped lead the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff.

During his time at Sacramento State, Skattebo was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Cam Skattebo is also impressing Giants coaches

Skattebo is certainly making an impression at Giants training camp. Not only do his teammates have respect for him, but so does his head coach. Brian Daboll thinks his running backs have the ability to make a difference this season.

“I just look at the run game today (Monday), there's going to be a lot of it,” Daboll said in an interview with Kay Adams.

In college, Skattebo finished the 2024 season as a First-Team All-American. He was also First-team All-Big 12. He finished his final college season with 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

New York is trying to rebuild their offense, after several losing seasons in recent years. The Giants have new quarterbacks in Wilson and rookie Jaxson Dart. Dart also praised his fellow rookie, Skattebo.

“He's been elite out there,” Dart said to Kay Adams.

The Giants finished the 2024 season with just three victories. Training camp continues for the team, ahead of New York's first preseason game on August 9. New York plays the Buffalo Bills in that contest.

