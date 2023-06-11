The Charlotte Hornets experienced another abysmal season in their 2022-23 campaign, for a boatload of reasons. LaMelo Ball was hurt for the majority of the year as he only suited up for 36 games, while Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., and the rest of the crew failed to build any sustainable momentum. The Hornets also didn't have Miles Bridges in the fold because of his domestic violence issues. Due to all this, Charlotte ended up with a 27-55 record, but there is the silver lining of receiving the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Hornets missed the slightest opportunity of adding arguably the best prospect ever in Victor Wembanyama, but they can still choose between two elite rookies in Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson. Signs indicate that Charlotte will select Miller with the second pick to pair with Ball.

With how Miller and Henderson have been playing the past couple of years, any choice seems brilliant for the Hornets but there are a couple of reasons why they should actually avoid the Alabama product and take Scoot instead.

Off-court behavior

The supreme talent of Brandon Miller is undoubtedly going to translate at the NBA level. However, playing on the biggest stage is not only about the attitude and performance on the court. As seen with Ja Morant's situation, Miller's off-court issues have taken over the headlines compared to the stellar season he had with the Crimson Tide.

Last January, there was a shooting incident that involved Miller's teammate, but Miller was partially involved because he allegedly supplied the gun used in the killing of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Teammate Darius Miles was removed from the roster after the incident, but Miller did not receive any punishment that forced him to miss any games.

Others questioned how Alabama handled the situation, but it is what it is. On the other hand, the Hornets have had PR trouble already with the separate issue of Miles Bridges and James Bouknight, respectively. Over the last year, both Charlotte players have been arrested, so the Hornets may consider choosing a safer option with less off-court drama like Scoot Henderson.

Below-average shot creator

For the Hornets, they are in dire need of the most talented individual in the draft board when it is their turn to pick at No. 2. Scoot Henderson has played two seasons against professionals already, so he is more confident and reliable to create a ton of shots off the dribble. The Hornets do have Rozier and Ball, but at this juncture of the draft, it is better to prioritize talent rather than fit.

Even if Miller's length, versatility, and outside shooting stand out, he will need to expand his repertoire if he wants to have an instant impact on Charlotte's performance. For a team that lacks superior talent, they thrive with individuals who are willing to rack up the shots and attack the basket with reckless abandon. Henderson fits more of that billing, and he is more NBA ready than Miller.

Brandon Miller still needs to enhance his skills of creating off the dribble, so he will not have to rely on someone like LaMelo Ball to create shots for him. Moreover, he will need to jack up his body, so that he can absorb a ton of contact when he continuously attacks the rim. By improving on these facets of his arsenal, he will be a fantastic NBA player, but the Hornets will want the player who can contribute right away.