Brandon Miller's confidence is through the roof, and while some Charlotte Hornets fans love it, not everyone has been impressed with what he has to say recently.

Miller made the rounds on social media on Saturday after a video of him proclaiming an NBA Finals run for the Hornets in 2023-24 went viral. In the video taken right after the 2023 NBA Draft, the former Alabama standout shared that he sees the team making it all the way to the Finals with him and LaMelo Ball leading the way.

While he didn't say they are going to win it, Miller did express hope that the would be able to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of the campaign.

“I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year. So hopefully we will get the big trophy at the end,” Miller said.

Sure enough, Hornets supporters and NBA fans in general couldn't help but talk about Brandon Miller's prediction. Of course the Charlotte faithful loved it since they really need that confidence to get the franchise out of its misery.

“Averaging 25/5/5 next season and leading the Hornets to the playoffs, book it,” a fan said.

“All I can say is Good Luck. Anything is possible,” another commenter added.

A third supporter shared, “Love the confidence.”

As mentioned, however, not everyone was a fan of Miller's confidence. Some couldn't help but point out that there's a difference between being delusional and simply confident. Naturally, several critics mocked Miller and laughed at his take.

Brandon Miller in the past week: -Sees Paul George as the GOAT

To be fair, Brandon Miller would have probably gotten the same backlash had he tempered his expectations with the Hornets. With that said, it's probably better showing off that confidence.