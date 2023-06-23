The first round of the 2023 NBA Draft was obviously highlighted by Victor Wembanyama going first overall to the San Antonio Spurs, but this year's draft saw plenty of action through the first 30 picks.

Did Charlotte make the right choice between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson? Will the Thompson twins find success with their new teams? Can Orlando take the next step forward after selecting Anthony Black and Jett Howard?

Maybe we do not have all the answers to these questions yet, but ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel is here to grade each first-round pick made in this year's draft.

1. San Antonio Spurs – C Victor Wembanyama – France

There were no questions about who would go first overall this year, as Victor Wembanyama was at the top of every team's draft boards. A true generational talent who possesses size and skills we've truly never seen before in a big man, Wembanyama is going to change the trajectory of the San Antonio Spurs for many years to come.

GRADE: A+

2. Charlotte Hornets – SF/PF Brandon Miller – Alabama

Brandon Miller's fit with the Charlotte Hornets made way too much sense for them to pass up on him. He is going to immediately contribute as a secondary scorer alongside LaMelo Ball, which is why the Hornets made the right pick here. Despite Scoot Henderson's All-Star potential, Charlotte will be able to build with Miller as a two-way, versatile forward for many years to come.

GRADE: A-

3. Portland Trail Blazers – PG Scoot Henderson – G League Ignite

The most dynamic and athletic guard in this year's class, Scoot Henderson gets to team up with Damian Lillard in the Portland Trail Blazers' backcourt. Who knows how things will work out seeing as Portland has Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe as well, but they could not pass up on Scoot here. Henderson is going to be a factor not only now, but for the Blazers' foreseeable future.

GRADE: A-

4. Houston Rockets – PG/SG Amen Thompson – Overtime Elite

For much of the draft process, Amen Thompson was projected to be on the Houston Rockets' radar and they got their guy with the fourth pick in the draft. A high-level playmaker who can do a little bit of everything on the floor, Thompson fits in perfectly alongside another athletic scorer in Jalen Green. This is a young, dynamic group in Houston that is on the rise.

GRADE: A

5. Detroit Pistons – SG/SF Ausar Thompson – Overtime Elite

The same theory that applied to the Rockets applies here to the Detroit Pistons. Amen and Ausar Thompson are basically clones of one another, except Ausar has a slightly higher upside and can play out on the wing. Thompson can score from the perimeter and will be very deadly as a cutter and slasher going from the wing to the paint. The Pistons have built a special core with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Marvin Bagley III, Jalen Duren, James Wiseman and now Ausar Thompson.

GRADE: A+

6. Orlando Magic – PG/SG Anthony Black – Arkansas

I like Anthony Black and think he can be a really solid player in this league for many years to come because of his playmaking instincts and vision. What I do not like though is the Orlando Magic drafting yet another guard. Black now joins a crowded Magic backcourt with Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs. Hey, the Magic have a plan for what they want to do, but I am not buying it yet.

GRADE: C+

7. Washington Wizards – SF Bilal Coulibaly – France

[Pick traded from Indiana Pacers to Washington Wizards]

The first surprise on draft night, Bilal Coulibaly was originally selected by the Indiana Pacers and immediately traded to the Washington Wizards. Already adding Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones this offseason, the Wizards are rebuilding and there is no better “boom or bust” prospect in this draft class than Coulibaly. A lengthy wing who can immediately be a factor defensively, Coulibaly has one of the biggest upsides out of anyone. This is a risk, but it could pay off down the road for the Wizards.

GRADE: B-

8. Indiana Pacers – Jarace Walker – PF – Houston

[Pick traded from Washington Wizards to Indiana Pacers]

The Indiana Pacers have wanted Jarace Walker for quite some time and they were able to trade down a spot to land him. A big, bruiser-like forward, Walker will provide an immediate defensive pressence alongside Myles Turner in Indiana's frontcourt. Adding forward depth was a must for the Pacers entering draft night and they have addressed this need with arguably the best pure forward prospect in the draft.

GRADE: B+

9. Utah Jazz – PF Taylor Hendricks – UCF

He's arguably the best defensive big man in this class and Taylor Hendricks has shown a lot of promise to be a more modern-day big man who can stretch his game out on the perimeter offensively. Alongside Walker Kessler, Hendricks helps create one of the best defensive frontcourts in the entire NBA and All-Star Lauri Markkanen is now able to play more as a scorer out on the wing. The Utah Jazz continue to get bigger, longer and more athletic.

GRADE: A

10. Oklahoma City Thunder – PG Cason Wallace – Kentucky

[Pick traded from Dallas Mavericks to Oklahoma City Thunder]

Trading up to draft Cason Wallace, the Oklahoma City Thunder also received Davis Bertans from the Dallas Mavericks. Wallace is one of the best defensive guards in this draft class and will provide immediate secondary depth behind All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Sam Presti strikes again for the Thunder and he moves up two spots for absolutely no significant assets. This is a safe and a terrific move by Oklahoma City to continue building their young core, as Wallace is ready to play right away.

GRADE: A-

11. Orlando Magic – SG/SF Jett Howard – Michigan

The Magic shocked everyone by taking Jett Howard in the lottery with the No. 11 pick. Howard is a very smart player and will provide depth on the wing given his shooting prowess, but this is a questionable pick for Orlando seeing as key shooters like Jordan Hawkins, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Gradey Dick were still on the board. From a talent standpoint, Howard should be able to provide depth and secondary scoring for the Magic. It doesn't matter where prospects are ranked, as the Magic always seem to go for the guy they have there eyes on in the draft and nothing else, which is why they drafted Howard.

GRADE: C

12. Dallas Mavericks – C Dereck Lively II – Duke

[Pick traded from Oklahoma City Thunder to Dallas Mavericks]

If there is one thing the Dallas Mavericks needed to address this offseason, it was their frontcourt. Dereck Lively II is the best center in this draft class behind Victor Wembanyama and his two-way play is everything the Mavs have been lacking. He can shoot from the perimeter, he can protect the rim and Lively really thrives in pick-and-roll sets. I absolutely love this pick by the Mavericks and they did a great job of moving down two spots, getting their guy and shedding Davis Bertans' salary.

GRADE: A+

13. Toronto Raptors – SG Gradey Dick – Kansas

Not expected to be on the board here, the Toronto Raptors got the best shooter in this draft class in Gradey Dick. Able to create in more ways than one though on the offensive-end of the floor, Dick will provide the Raptors with a secondary scorer on their bench. He's smart, he understands when to cut to the rim when playing off the ball and Dick can be a threat to rebound on either end of the floor. This is a smart, safe pick by the Raptors.

GRADE: B+

14. New Orleans Pelicans – SG Jordan Hawkins – UConn

A terrific shooting option on the perimeter, Jordan Hawkins was instrumental in the UConn Huskies winning a national title this past year. The New Orleans Pelicans have their three stars in Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, which is why they wanted a player who could come in and help them win right now. Hawkins can do this out on the wing and will be an immediate source of three-point shooting.

GRADE: B

15. Atlanta Hawks – PG/SG Kobe Bufkin – Michigan

Some thought that Kobe Bufkin would be a lottery pick this year, but he ends up one pick out of the lottery instead. Joining the Atlanta Hawks, Bufkin's two-way play will be valued immediately behind Trae Young, as the Hawks don't really have much backcourt depth. In time, he can turn into a key starter at either guard position and may wind up being one of the best guards from this draft. Atlanta definitely got good value here and filled a need they had entering the night.

GRADE: B+

16. Utah Jazz – PG/SG Keyonte George – Baylor

The Jazz had been targeting Keyonte George for quite some time throughout the pre-draft process and they grabbed him with the No. 16 pick. A natural scorer who can play on or off the ball, George will join Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton in what has suddenly become a diverse backcourt that has a “score-first” mentality. This is a great pick up for the Jazz, as George will be a factor for them moving forward.

GRADE: A-

17. Los Angeles Lakers – SG Jalen Hood-Schifino

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to compete for a title right now and Jalen Hood-Schifino will immediately provide depth in their backcourt and out on the wing. He can play with or without the ball, as well as be a factor defensively given his 6'10” wingspan. Being able to attack off the dribble, Hood-Schifino is the type of player who should find success in any role his team needs of him.

GRADE: B

18. Miami Heat – SG/SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. – UCLA

Rising up draft boards over the last two weeks, Jaime Jaquez lands with the Miami Heat as a Top-20 pick. Having the ability to score off the dribble and wear many different hats, Jaquez is the picture-perfect player for a team like the Heat who always look for diverse, versatile players on the perimeter. He can hold his own defensively against guards and wings, plus Jaquez brings a lot of energy on both ends of the floor. There is no reason why Jaquez cannot break into Miami's rotations during his rookie season.

GRADE: A-

19. Golden State Warriors – SG Brandin Podziemski – Santa Clara

After trading away Jordan Poole and bringing in Chris Paul, it only makes sense that the Golden State Warriors would bring in a more experienced shooting guard in this year's draft like Brandin Podziemski. He's more experienced than others, but Podziemski is still 20-years-old and can grow into a stud on the offensive-end of the floor in a system where shooting is valued. The Santa Clara product checks off all the boxes for being an effective player for the Warriors.

GRADE: A-

20. Houston Rockets – SF/PF Cam Whitmore – Villanova

Cam Whitmore slipped in the draft a little bit because of some medical concerns, but the Rockets have viewed him as a Top-10 prospect in this draft class. They were able to get him at No. 20 overall, which is a steal given Whitmore's two-way presence and athleticism on the wing. If he can stay healthy, this will go down as one of the steals of the draft.

GRADE: A

21. Brooklyn Nets – PF Noah Clowney – Alabama

Already having a premier shot-blocker in Nicolas Claxton, the Brooklyn Nets have become a deeper defensive team with the addition of Noah Clowney. Still just 18, Clowney is a raw offensive talent who possesses a lot of potential to grow as a pick-and-roll big man that plays well above the rim. Defensively, he can guard out on the perimeter or in the post and proved to be a viable defender anywhere on the floor. He has work to do, but this is a good spot for Clowney to learn and develop, especially since Brooklyn needed to add more size.

GRADE: B+

22. Brooklyn Nets – SF Dariq Whitehead – Duke

Whether or not he can be factor during his rookie season is the biggest question surrounding Dariq Whitehead, as he recently underwent a second foot surgery. If he never suffered a foot injury at the start of his freshman year at Duke, Whitehead would have been a Top-10 pick in this year's draft, no questions asked. The Nets need a new, young star out on the wing to compliment Mikal Bridges and Whitehead can certainly be this player. He's extremely versatile, plays hard on both ends and this is a terrific addition for the Nets.

GRADE: A

23. Portland Trail Blazers – SF/PF Kris Murray – Iowa

The younger brother of Sacramento Kings All-Rookie performer Keegan Murray, Kris Murray will be an immediate contributor on the wing for the Portland Trail Blazers. At 22-years-old, he is an older player in this draft class who really does not have any weaknesses to his game. His shooting stroke is strong and defensively, Murray can guard almost any position. Fundamentally sound, Murray will be playing for the Blazers from Day 1 in the league.

GRADE: A-

24. Sacramento Kings – SF/PF Olivier-Maxence Prosper

[Pick traded from Sacramento Kings to Dallas Mavericks]

One of the biggest risers throughout the pre-draft process, Olivier-Maxence Prosper went from not being on team's radars to being a first-round pick teams looked to trade up and get. Oh, would you look at that, the Mavericks traded up to get him! A skilled and lengthy defender, O-Max Prosper is going to continue to improve as he enters the NBA. Dallas got a very good forward in this spot that they can continue to develop into what they need him to be.

GRADE: A-

25. Detroit Pistons – PG/SG Marcus Sasser – Houston

[Pick traded from Boston Celtics to Detroit Pistons]

Known for his scoring abilities at Houston, Marcus Sasser joins the Detroit Pistons as an experienced, proven backcourt talent after this pick was traded by the Boston Celtics. Sasser is truly a spark of energy for his team and now, he will prove to be an effective secondary option on Detroit's bench. Defensively, he can hold his own and Sasser will be utilized in many ways because of his abilities to play with or without the ball in his hands on offense.

GRADE: B

26. Indiana Pacers – SG Ben Sheppard – Belmont

Another high riser during the pre-draft process this year, Ben Sheppard lands with the Pacers. Sheppard always has a smile on his face and is quite honestly one of my favorite prospects in this year's draft class simply because he's a winner. Whether it is making plays for his teammates or hitting big shots on the perimeter, Sheppard emits positive energy and is the type of player many want to play alongside. I absolutely love this kid and this fit in Indiana.

GRADE: A

27.Charlotte Hornets – PG/SG Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas

Having the ability to score off the dribble and be a primary ball-handler for his team, Nick Smith Jr. should provide immediate depth behind and alongside LaMelo Ball in Charlotte's backcourt. Shooting-wise, he can definitely improve, but Smith's athleticism is what sticks out late in the first round. A potential lottery pick if he did not have to deal with some injuries in college, the Hornets got great value with this pick.

GRADE: A-

28. Utah Jazz – SF Brice Sensabaugh – Ohio State

One of the better wing scorers in this draft class, Brice Sensabaugh can be a source of bench scoring in Utah moving forward. He's a strong ball-handler for a wing and Sensabaugh is still just 19-years-old. It will take time, but this is a pick that could pay off for the Jazz, especially if the Ohio State product can improve defensively.

GRADE: B

29. Denver Nuggets – SG Julian Strawther – Gonzaga

Thought to be a second-round pick, this is definitely a reach by the Denver Nuggets. Then again, they have drafted very well through the years and Julian Strawther is a key perimeter shooting option who can fill multiple roles. He plays hard defensively and will be a “3-and-D” player the Nuggets look to integrate into their system, especially if Bruce Brown departs in free agency.

GRADE: C+

30. Los Angeles Clippers – SF/PF Kobe Brown – Missouri

Shooting over 45 percent from three-point range at Missouri this past year, it is clear to see why the Los Angeles Clippers would want Kobe Brown. However, he would have been available in the second round and the Clippers could have traded down draft him while gathering more future assets. Brown is a skilled two-way forward, but it is definitely a surprise to see him go in the first round.

GRADE: C