Bill Russell. Michael Jordan. Kobe Bryant. LeBron James. Those are some of the names you hear when you ask someone who the NBA GOAT is. Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is an excellent player, but he’s not in the GOAT conversation unless you ask Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller, and he went on Paul George’s podcast to explain why.

George’s podcast co-host asked Miller what made him a fan of “P” in the first place.

“Indiana Pacers Paul George. Especially when you dunked on Birdman,” Miller told the Clippers star on his Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “I still think that's a favorite highlight of yours, for sure. I'm still waiting to get a contact dunk like that.”

How PG became Brandon Miller's GOAT 👀🐐 The @brandmillerr episode is PREMIERING NOW: https://t.co/RxkFg6IHPx pic.twitter.com/StHZ75bk2r — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) July 17, 2023

In the lead-up to the 2023 NBA Draft, the eventual No. 2 overall pick, Alabama freshman Brandon Miller, told several media outlets that while LeBron James is the NBA GOAT (greatest of all time), Paul George is “my GOAT.” And apparently, dunking on Chris “Birdman” Andersen was a big reason why.

These comments caused quite a firestorm in NBA circles, as George — an eight-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA, four-time All-Defensive Team, and the 2018-19 steal champ — may be a Hall of Famer someday but isn’t in most conversations of the best to ever play ball.

That said, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and who are we to argue with Miller’s personal NBA GOAT?

The next big step in this love-fest between Miller and George will be when the two go head-to-head this season. It may not happen often if George stays on the Clippers, but if the trade rumors are true and “P” heads back to the East, we could see more battles between the Hornets rookie and his NBA GOAT.