The GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James has seemingly gone on longer than time itself. Recently, projected NBA lottery pick Brandon Miller was asked for his take on the situation.

According to Miller, who represents a younger generation of players than today's current stars, the debate still matters. Miller was asked the question by reporter Brandon Robinson and offered a surprising take on his own personal pick for the NBA's GOAT (Greatest of All-Time).

“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball. My GOAT of basketball is Paul George.” -Brandon Miller on GOAT debate 👀 (via @ScoopB)

Miller's take was curious considering that George has never won a title during his time in the NBA. The Pacers and Clippers star has shown elite talent, but injuries and a lack of dominant playoff performances with the game on the line have held him back from superstardom.

One fan called Miller's Paul George GOAT take a “red flag,” perhaps half in jest but also seriously. Another said that Miller's draft stock “should plummet” over the surprising take.

“Paul George is a good player but he wouldn’t even be in my top 25 of the league currently,” another fan said.

By and large, it appeared to be open season on Miller in the comments section. Miller's basketball IQ on the court has rarely been questioned in the lead-up to Thursday's NBA Draft, however.

The Charlotte Hornets are said to be “in love” with Miller and could make him the number two overall pick. Miller also may have a bias against Jordan in this debate. He revealed recently that Jordan called him “just a shooter” in a pre-draft workout.

The Arkansas product stands 6-foot-9 and weighs 201 pounds. He is expected to be taken within the first few picks on Thursday. He is expected to provide shooting, shot-blocking and plus-athleticism to whichever team decides to draft him. While he is said to be a bit raw, he could end up as a Paul George clone by the time it's all said and done.