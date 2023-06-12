With the 2023 NBA Draft set to take place next week, many teams around the league are still attempting to figure out what this offseason will look like. The idea of certain teams being “buyers” while others turn into “sellers” is still not clear, and the direction of this NBA offseason could very well be determined with the first few picks in this year’s draft.

Victor Wembanyama is going first overall to the San Antonio Spurs, no ifs, ands or buts about that one. However, the Charlotte Hornets face a big decision on who they will be taking second between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson. Then the Portland Trail Blazers own the third overall selection and have a lot to sort through this offseason.

Superstar point guard Damian Lillard has been vocal recently about what teams draw his interest, yet he insists on remaining loyal to the Trail Blazers. Drafting a young, dynamic talent with this third pick could present a lot of future value to Portland, but winning with Lillard is a priority right now. This is why what happens in the draft and the entire offseason depends on what the Blazers decide to do.

Then there are questions about what the Orlando Magic could look to do with their two lottery picks, and then there is the Toronto Raptors with the 13th overall selection. Several teams around the league are looking to move into this year’s lottery already, so the Raptors find themselves in an interesting spot as paths to a rebuild and continuing to contend face them this summer.

There is going to be a lot of drama, a lot of talk and a lot of excitement in the league over the course of the next week and a half leading up to this year’s draft. ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel is back with his latest draft projections in his latest NBA Mock Draft 3.0 filled with intel and rumors from executives, scouts and agents around the league for all 58 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Previous 2023 NBA Mock Drafts: 2.0 | 1.0

1. San Antonio Spurs – C Victor Wembanyama – France (Metropolitans 92)

David Robinson, Tim Duncan and now Victor Wembayama. These are the three top overall picks in San Antonio Spurs history, and Wembanyama will be looking to do exactly what his two predecessors did: lead the Spurs to a title. The Spurs have not been on the national radar in recent years due to the fact that they have failed to win more than 34 games over the last four seasons, but this is a young, dynamic team with a lot of potential. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell stand out as their two main talents who will stand alongside Wembanyama as key secondary scorers. They also have Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham, two recent first-round picks from a year ago, as well as point guard Tre Jones, who the team will likely retain as a restricted free agent this offseason. Wembanyama is the greatest draft prospect this league has seen since LeBron James in 2003 and will instantly help turn the tide for one of the league’s most decorated franchises.

2. Charlotte Hornets – SF/PF Brandon Miller – Alabama

Between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, the Charlotte Hornets are leaning toward selecting Miller in next week’s draft, league sources told ClutchPoints. This has been the case since right after the NBA Combine in May, and Miller would provide an immediate impact in Charlotte alongside LaMelo Ball. Despite the drama surrounding Miller off the court, he is a no-brainer pick in this spot given his two-way nature of play. The Hornets need a player who can impact the game immediately and outside Ball, they really don’t have this type of talent on their roster. There is always a chance things change and the Hornets could still take Henderson in this spot, but as of right now, it would come as a shock to many around the league if the Hornets were to pass up on Miller.

3. Portland Trail Blazers – PG Scoot Henderson – G League Ignite

If he does not go second overall to Charlotte or another team via trade, Scoot Henderson should be the third player selected in this draft. Whether or not that will be to the Portland Trail Blazers is a whole separate question, as there are a handful of teams looking to move up inside the top five of this year’s draft. The Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards are among those teams with known interest about possibly trading up, and the Blazers have been very open about moving this pick should they gain immediate value that helps them become a championship contender. Trading Damian Lillard is not a scenario GM Joe Cronin or Portland’s front office want to talk about right now, which is why if they are to keep Henderson, Anfernee Simons could be on his way out. Who knows, maybe they keep Lillard, Simons and Henderson together, creating arguably the best backcourt trio in the league.

4. Houston Rockets – PG/SG Amen Thompson – Overtime Elite

With Ime Udoka taking over as the head coach of the Houston Rockets, this organization expects to rise from the bottom of the NBA standings fairly quickly. Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. are all recent first-round picks the organization is high on, and the Rockets will have plenty of cap space to potentially add a star player like James Harden to their roster in the offseason. Continuing to add high-level youth to their roster will be a point of emphasis as well. Amen Thompson projects to be one of the best players from this draft class due to his all-around ability to impact winning. While listed as a guard, Thompson can really play anywhere and would fill a lot of holes on this roster in Houston. Expect the Rockets to be busy on draft night, but trading the fourth overall pick despite interest from other teams is unlikely at this time.

5. Detroit Pistons – SF/PF Cam Whitmore – Villanova

Cam Whitmore, Ausar Thompson and Jarace Walker are the three best players on the board in this spot for the Detroit Pistons, and they really cannot go wrong with any of these guys. With Cade Cunningham returning from injury and the Pistons having talent in their frontcourt, the best thing they can do for themselves is to add a versatile wing who has flashed a lot of his two-way potential. Whitmore can get out and run in transition, plus he could wind up being one of the best perimeter defenders in this draft class. Out on the wing is where the Pistons lack depth right now, which is why Whitmore would seem like the obvious choice for them. It is worth mentioning as well that the Pistons are expected to continue building with the roster that they have and have not really shown interest in the idea of trading veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic this offseason.

6. Orlando Magic – SG/SF Ausar Thompson – Overtime Elite

Many are overlooking the Orlando Magic right now, but this is a young, dynamic team that is only going to get better with another top prospect coming their way. Making the playoffs is very much in the realm of possibilities for this team during the 2023-24 season, and Ausar Thompson is another versatile, positionless type of player like his brother. The Magic are an interesting team right now because while they have backcourt depth with Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs, their guard play has been very inconsistent the last couple of seasons. It seems inevitable that the Magic select another guard with one of their two lottery picks this year. Assuming he’s still on the board, Thompson would be the best all-around player available. Keep an eye on the Magic in the draft, though, as packaging their two picks with a recent first-round pick to move into the top five could be an option.

7. Indiana Pacers – PF Jarace Walker – Houston

Adding talent next to Myles Turner in the frontcourt is a must for the Indiana Pacers, especially since they were a very underwhelming rebounding and paint scoring team. Having the ability to play either the small forward or power forward position at the next level, Jarace Walker is an explosive, big-bodied forward who does not back down to anyone. Bringing in an athletic player who flashes potential on both ends of the floor is a must, so head coach Rick Carlisle would be very pleased to have a player like Walker in his rotations. The Pacers are being quiet right now, a little too quiet if you ask me. They are planning something and with three first-round picks in this year’s draft, don’t be surprised if Indiana makes one of the biggest trades of the offseason to add talent around All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

8. Washington Wizards – PG/SG Anthony Black – Arkansas

Former Los Angeles Clippers GM Michael Winger is the new president of Monumental Basketball and longtime Oklahoma City Thunder executive Will Dawkins is the new GM of the Wizards. While they could look to restart and rebuild, all indications point toward the Wizards being aggressive to try and win with what they have. Getting Bradley Beal some help in the backcourt is necessary to improve, and Anthony Black has an enormous upside as a multidimensional guard in this league. Black has great vision, he’s a much better defender than you would think and has a feel for the game that really stands out when you watch him play. While he is not the best nor flashiest scorer in this draft class, Black makes those around him better, which is exactly the kind of player the Wizards need. Washington will focus on improving this offseason, so it should not come as a shock to see both Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma get new deals.

9. Utah Jazz – PF Taylor Hendricks – UCF

Like the Pacers, the Utah Jazz are in an intriguing spot due to their three first-round picks. They could very well end up with two lottery picks gives the assets they can deal. Assuming they keep the ninth overall pick, adding frontcourt depth is a must. Despite having Lauri Markkanen, the Jazz could really benefit by adding length and a true power forward like Taylor Hendricks to their roster. This would allow Markkanen to play out on the wing more, and Hendricks would take a lot of pressure off Rookie of the Year finalist Walker Kessler as the team’s only source of rim protection. Between adding backcourt talent and improving their depth on the interior, the Jazz have multiple needs as a franchise right now and should enter this draft with the mindset of taking the best player available. In this spot, Hendricks is undoubtedly the best overall talent on the board, especially since he has proven to be a viable three-point shooting option as a big man.

10. Dallas Mavericks – C Dereck Lively II – Duke

This is where things could start to get very interesting, especially since there is no guarantee whatsoever that this pick remains with the Dallas Mavericks. Many teams that are looking to trade up into the lottery are focused on Dallas’ 10th overall selection right now, but the Mavericks have made it known that any trade involving this pick must net them a win-now type of talent in return. Should they hold onto the pick, the Mavericks will have options. Gradey Dick is an obvious target given his shooting prowess, but keep an eye on Dereck Lively II, who was one of the top recruits coming out of high school a year ago. Despite his numbers being low at Duke, Lively has performed really well in the pre-draft process. Having solid footwork in the low post and having the ability to shoot from the perimeter, Lively is a modern-day big man who really thrives in pick-and-roll sets, something that would pair well with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Dallas is going to need frontcourt depth moving forward, so selecting Lively would certainly address needs this franchise has.

11. Orlando Magic – SG Gradey Dick – Kansas

After selecting Ausar Thompson earlier, the Magic could then add one of the best three-point shooters in this draft in Gradey Dick. This seems like the best choice for the Magic after ranking 24th in the league in three-point shooting and not really having a viable three-point shooting option on their team outside of veteran Gary Harris. Another option is adding a developmental project for the future, but we have them doing with Dick here.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – SF Bilal Coulibaly – France (Metropolitans 92)

Don’t ever doubt Sam Presti, because he always seems to be one step ahead of every other front office in the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder have already been busy this offseason, making a trade with the Denver Nuggets during the NBA Finals involving the 37th overall pick in this year’s draft going to Denver. Stockpiling for the future has been a point of emphasis in Oklahoma City for quite some time, and drafting Bilal Coulibaly would continue this philosophy. Coulibaly has been one of the biggest risers in this draft class because of the potential he has on the defensive side of the floor. Still just 18 years old, Coulibaly is one of the youngest players in this draft class and has an enormous amount of potential to grow into an elite-level two-way wing because of his length and perimeter shooting abilities. He checks off all the boxes for being a key secondary talent in this league for many years to come, which is exactly what the Thunder are going to need next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren moving forward. The Thunder have interest in the French wing, and it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone if they take him in this spot ahead of other teams intrigued by his abilities.

13. Toronto Raptors – PG/SG Keyonte George – Baylor

The Toronto Raptors have concluded their head coaching search by hiring Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic. What Rajakovic’s roster will look like heading into the first game of the 2023-24 season remains unknown, as Masai Ujiri and Toronto’s front office have work to do. Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. are expected to enter free agency, while both Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby could be on the trade block with the Raptors floating the idea of moving up in the draft. Regardless of what happens, selecting a guard seems like the obvious choice for Toronto. Keyonte George would be a solid replacement should VanVleet and/or Trent leave in the offseason. George is a capable ball handler and scorer who would only get better under a player development coach like Rajakovic. Building around Scottie Barnes is what the Raptors are looking to do, making George a very solid choice for them to add to their young core.

14. New Orleans Pelicans – SG Jalen Hood-Schifino – Indiana

With CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson all healthy and on the floor, the New Orleans Pelicans truly believe they can contend for a title. Continuing to add depth and players who can impact winning is what the Pelicans are looking for this offseason, which is why Jalen Hood-Schifino stands out as an underrated lottery pick here. Hood-Schifino has continued to rise up draft boards, with some scouts believing that the Indiana product has All-Star potential. He’s a bigger guard who is a very capable three-point shooter. His length makes him a potential defensive threat as well. Moving down in this year’s draft and acquiring some more future assets could also be in play for New Orleans, especially since there are multiple three-point shooting options on the board in this 14-20 region of the draft.

15. Atlanta Hawks – PG Cason Wallace – Kentucky

At this time, sources say Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks don’t have interest in parting ways and Young is committed to playing for head coach Quin Snyder. However, the Hawks enter the offseason with a roster that is far from being a contender. John Collins remains a likely candidate to be traded, while Clint Capela’s future has come into question after a successful second season from Onyeka Okongwu. The Hawks need players in their second unit who can impact winning, and this is a team that must improve defensively in order to get back to being a threat in the postseason. Cason Wallace is a very capable defensive guard who would provide immediate depth behind Young and is an underrated three-point shooter. By getting to learn from both Dejounte Murray and Young, Wallace would be a really solid pick for the Hawks.

16. Utah Jazz – PG/SG Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas

After taking a big man earlier, the Jazz could then focus on adding backcourt depth next to Jordan Clarkson, who is not expected to leave Utah despite owning a player option. Injuries held him back during his freshman year at Arkansas, but Nick Smith Jr. is the best guard available in this spot and would have been a sure-thing top-10 pick if he was healthy this past year. Scoring off the dribble and playmaking are the two things Utah would get with Smith in their backcourt, and he's lengthy guard who can help them improve defensively as well. A backcourt pairing of Clarkson and Smith could be dangerous for many years to come.

17. Los Angeles Lakers – SG Jordan Hawkins – UConn

Despite the notion that he could retire, LeBron James is not expected to go anywhere. The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be aggressive this offseason in terms of adding championship talent around LeBron and Anthony Davis, which is why they need shooters. The Lakers ranked 25th in three-point shooting this past season, and the one thing all of James’ championship teams have always had is shooting depth. Jordan Hawkins is one of the best perimeter threats in this draft class and should have no problem being a guy who shoots close to 40 percent coming off the bench his rookie year. I wouldn’t expect this pick to be moved, as adding a young contributor is something the Lakers need, especially with the clock ticking on the futures of James and Davis.

18. Miami Heat – SF/PF Leonard Miller – G League Ignite

Making the NBA Finals this season is something nobody thought the Miami Heat were capable of doing. The Heat have once again proven that they can win through their developmental team, which is why they could very much look to trade out of this draft pick to acquire assets for the future. Plus, the Heat will have a cap problem on their hands moving forward, so not tying themselves down to a guaranteed rookie contract could be an avenue they look to explore. Nonetheless, adding depth behind Jimmy Butler is a must. Leonard Miller is one of the sneakiest, high-upside prospects in this draft, so he would be a great option. Miller is athletic, checks off all the boxes to be elite defensively and has impressed with his shooting ability. Miller is the best player the Heat could take in this year’s draft with the 18th overall pick.

19. Golden State Warriors – SF/PF Kris Murray – Iowa

Bob Myers has stepped down as the Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations, opening the door for speculation about if the dynasty is over. Nobody within this organization believes that is the case, including owner Joe Lacob, who has made it clear that he will do what is necessary to win another championship. The core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is not going anywhere, and there is a belief around the league that the Warriors will run things back with their current roster. Adding frontcourt depth is always a need for Golden State, but Kris Murray stands out as a versatile prospect out on the wing who is very similar to his brother Keegan Murray with the Sacramento Kings. Kris is not as strong of a three-point shooter as his brother, but the left-handed wing is a high-IQ player who would provide length and much-needed depth behind Andrew Wiggins. You never know what to expect from the Warriors in the draft, but taking Murray would be a very, very good pick here.

20. Houston Rockets – PF Noah Clowney – Alabama

Alperen Sengun is the only impactful big man the Rockets have right now. This is a team that needs a defensive-minded big who can play alongside Sengun in certain rotations. Noah Clowney fits this description perfectly and is still only 18. Clowney has plenty of room to grow and has a very high-motor for a big. Ime Udoka made the Celtics a top-tier defensive team and will be looking to do the same with the Rockets. Having Clowney would go a long way toward the Rockets achieving this goal.

21. Brooklyn Nets – PG/SG Kobe Bufkin – Michigan

The Brooklyn Nets have Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neal on the wing, plus they will likely match any offers that come in for restricted free agent Cameron Johnson. Behind Spencer Dinwiddie, though, the Nets do not have much depth, which is why Kobe Bufkin makes complete sense here. Bufkin has been catching a lot of teams' attention throughout the pre-draft process because of his ability to play off the ball and still make plays for himself and his team. He can dissect a defense and get to his spots on offense, which makes Bufkin a great secondary player in Brooklyn’s system.

22. Brooklyn Nets – SG/SF Jett Howard – Michigan

With back-to-back first-round picks this year, the Nets have options on what they want to do. They could move up, they could keep one pick and move the other, or they could keep both and select two impactful rookies who can play right away. This is what I think they are going to do. After taking one Michigan kid in Kobe Bufkin, the Nets can take another in Jett Howard. Thought to go anywhere from late lottery to late first round, Howard is a capable shooting option who is a very smart player with or without the ball in his hands. The Nets need these kinds of talents, which is why keeping Bufkin and Howard together offers a lot of upside in Brooklyn.

23. Portland Trail Blazers – SF Maxwell Lewis – Pepperdine

The Trail Blazers need to address the lack of talent on their wing, and Maxwell Lewis is a lengthy forward who is a real threat on both ends of the floor. He can shoot threes and defend virtually any position, which is why Lewis would fit in with the Blazers. In terms of upside, there are guys with more potential than Lewis in this spot, but Portland is looking to turn things around and win right now. They know what they would be getting with Lewis, which is why he would be a great option to have in their second unit.

24. Sacramento Kings – SG Ben Sheppard – Belmont

The Sacramento Kings would love to have Kris Murray fall their way, but should he not be on the board by the time they are ready to pick, Ben Sheppard would be a fantastic choice for them. Sheppard has quickly risen up draft boards after his performances at the NBA Combine and may just be the best player in this draft class in terms of charisma. Energy and character can be infectious, and we saw the culture Mike Brown has created in Sacramento. Sheppard fits their system perfectly and would provide them with another key three-point shooting weapon on the bench alongside Malik Monk. I love this spot for Sheppard and love the fit even more.

25. Memphis Grizzlies – SF/PF Bobi Klintman – Wake Forest

Ja Morant’s potential suspension looms large over the Memphis Grizzlies right now, an organization with high title hopes. Drafting for value is something the Grizzlies have become known for over the years. While he would be a work-in-progress for them, Bobi Klintman presents a lot of potential on the wing. Many believe Klintman has received a promise at the end of the first round this year, and it would not be shocking if the Grizzlies are the team that wants him given they need a versatile defender on the perimeter with Dillon Brooks leaving in free agency. Klintman has a lot of potential for growth given his size and ability to guard every position, plus his perimeter shooting should improve with time. Alongside Jaren Jackson Jr., Klintman could be the next big thing in Memphis.

26. Indiana Pacers – SF Brice Sensabaugh – Ohio State

Brice Sensabaugh is a score-first minded forward who surprisingly shot 40 percent from three-point range during his freshman year at Ohio State. As mentioned before, the Pacers have options in this draft and may not own this pick when all is said and done. But with Sensabaugh on the board here, it would be hard for them to pass him up. The Pacers need scorers around Haliburton, and this is the type of player they would be getting with Sensabaugh.

27. Charlotte Hornets – SF Dariq Whitehead – Duke

After undergoing a second foot surgery recently, Dariq Whitehead is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. It may take some time early on in his rookie season to get his legs back under him, but Whitehead is one of the best scoring prospects in this draft class and a guy who would have been a top-10 pick if he did not get injured at Duke. As mentioned before, the Hornets need scorers alongside LaMelo Ball. Whitehead is surely this type of talent on the wing who would fit right in as Charlotte looks to add young talent.

28. Utah Jazz – SF/PF Olivier Maxence-Prosper – Marquette

The Jazz previously added a big man in Hendricks and a guard in Smith earlier in this mock draft. Now it is time for the Jazz to add a versatile, two-way wing in Olivier Maxence-Prosper. Another guy who saw his stock rise after playing in the scrimmages at the combine, many believe Prosper has received a promise at the back end of the first round. The Jazz make sense for him and very well could be that team. With a 7'1″ wingspan, O-Max can really disrupt passing lanes and is extremely dangerous running in transition with or without the ball. The Jazz need an explosive player on their roster, so Maxence-Prosper is surely a guy on their radar for this.

29. Indiana Pacers – SG/SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. – UCLA

Jaime Jaquez is a player many teams near the end of the first round are beginning to target after some spectacular pre-draft workouts. Between shooting from the perimeter and his on-ball defense, Jaquez is an older draftee who can impact winning right away. Teams are always looking for guys who can fill the gaps on their roster and basically play any role that is needed. This is what Jaquez will be known for, making him a solid choice for the Pacers with their third first-round pick.

30. Los Angeles Clippers – SG Brandin Podziemski – Santa Clara

Staying healthy and bringing back Russell Westbrook are the two main things the Los Angeles Clippers are looking for heading into the offseason. Adding a younger guy via the draft could help them begin to build a young core for the future, but the Clippers want to win now. As a result, they could be in the market to move this pick for value. If they keep this pick, Brandin Podziemski stands out as a first-round prospect given his knack for scoring. When the ball is in Podziemski’s hands, good things happen. He was one of the best players outside of the Power 5 in college basketball this past year. Whoever lands him in the draft is going to be getting a guard who is capable of playing on or off the ball and a player who can get hot from three-point range at any time.

31. Detroit Pistons – SF/PF G.G. Jackson – South Carolina

Falling out of the first round is not what G.G. Jackson imagined, but landing in Detroit would be a good spot for him. Learning from Monty Williams and getting more time to develop with a young, athletic and high-upside team would be advantageous to one of the youngest players in this draft.

32. Indiana Pacers – PF Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana

Expanding on their frontcourt depth is a must as mentioned before, and the Pacers keeping Trayce Jackson-Davis in the state of Indiana would win them a lot of fans. Not to mention, Jackson-Davis is a terrific player who thrives as a playmaker with his back to the basket. In terms of secondary frontcourt players, he’s definitely one of the best in this draft who can help a team win right now.

33. San Antonio Spurs – SG/SF Rayan Rupert – France (New Zealand Breakers)

Oh, look, it is the Spurs taking another international prospect! Once thought to be a first-round pick, Rayan Rupert has seen his draft stock fall a little bit. Why that is, I have no idea, because Rupert is young, he is already a strong defensive-minded wing and he has room to grow. The Spurs have time to devote to a guy like this, so Rupert could wind up being one of the steals of this year’s draft in the right system.

34. Charlotte Hornets – SG/SF Chris Livingston – Kentucky

Many tend to believe that Chris Livingston has received a promise from a team either at the end of the first round or in the early second round after canceling draft workouts recently. This came after workouts with the Pacers and Hornets, which is why Charlotte is an obvious choice here. As previously mentioned, the Hornets are looking for players who can contribute offensively and can be factors for many years to come. Livingston is strong, he has shown flashes of his scoring abilities and he can be an above-average rebounder on the wing. Charlotte should be willing to gamble on Livingston, especially since he’s a Kentucky guy.

35. Boston Celtics – SG Andre Jackson Jr. – UConn

Known for his defensive abilities on the wing, Andre Jackson Jr. helped lift UConn to a championship this year. The Celtics are looking to get back to the NBA Finals and win a title, something Jackson could help them with. Since they are known for being a defensive-minded team, Jackson would fit right in with the Celtics as they look for wing depth.

36. Orlando Magic – SF/PF Julian Phillips – Tennessee

Size, wingspan and athleticism are the three things Julian Phillips brings to the team that takes him in this year’s draft. Likely an early second-round guy at this point, Phillips would provide the Magic with another wing to turn to who can be a factor running in transition.

37. Denver Nuggets – SG Colby Jones – Xavier

After trading for this pick from the Thunder, keep an eye on the Denver Nuggets moving up into the back end of the first round this year. Colby Jones is likely on their radar since he is a player who can impact winning right now given his talents as a versatile guard defender. The Nuggets want a player who can contribute right now, and Jones is certainly this type of player in the backcourt.

38. Sacramento Kings – SF Jordan Walsh – Arkansas

The Kings became the best offensive team in the league this past season. Now, this offseason will be about finding ways to become elite defensively. A great athlete who has continued to rise up draft boards throughout the pre-draft process, Jordan Walsh would provide the Kings with a strong, lengthy defender on the wing behind the likes of Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes.

39. Charlotte Hornets – PG Terquavion Smith – N.C. State

Adding backcourt depth behind Ball is a must in Charlotte at some point. Terquavion Smith is an explosive athlete who was projected to go in the first round of the draft last year. Scoring is what any team that drafts Smith gets, and he would provide an instant impact in Charlotte’s secondary unit.

40. Denver Nuggets – SG/SF Sidy Cissoko – G League Ignite

Sidy Cissoko is a wild card in this year’s draft simply because where he ends up influences the type of player he will be. In the G League, Cissoko made a name for himself on the defensive end of the floor and someone who could fill multiple positions, especially in smaller lineups. The Nuggets always tend to favor players like this, and drafting defensive-minded, high-motor guys has been a point of emphasis for them through the years. Cissoko would be yet another player who fits this mold that ends up in Denver.

41. Charlotte Hornets – C James Nnaji – Nigeria (Barcelona)

Keeping his name in this year’s draft, James Nnaji could go anywhere from 25-45 in the draft. A young, long rim-protector, Nnaji’s overall game is still very raw, and he has a lot of work to do offensively if he is to have a sustainable career in the NBA. Charlotte has frontcourt depth already, but assuming Nnaji is a draft-and-stash player, picking him here should be no problem for the Hornets.

42. Washington Wizards – PF Tristan Vukcevic – Serbia (Partizan Belgrade)

Much like Nnaji, Tristan Vukcevic could go anywhere from 31-45 in this year’s draft. A stretch big man who will provide his team with three-point shooting and rebounding instantly, Vukcevic is NBA-ready and could be ready to come overseas immediately. The Wizards need talent, so Vukcevic would be a great player to draft here, especially if he gets the chance to learn from Porzingis.

43. Portland Trail Blazers – SF Keyontae Johnson – Kansas State

As mentioned earlier, the Trail Blazers need talent out on the wing, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Playing bigger than his frame may look, Johnson is a very active wing who plays with a certain level of toughness you can’t teach. Not to mention, he shot over 40 percent from deep in college this past year.

44. San Antonio Spurs – PG Marcus Sasser – Houston

Tre Jones is a free agent this offseason, and the Spurs do want to continue adding depth in their backcourt. Marcus Sasser is an all-around scorer with the ball in his hands who just plays with a sense of toughness that is rare to see in a 6’1” guard.

45. Memphis Grizzlies – SF/PF Kobe Brown – Missouri

The Grizzlies need more depth out on the wing with Dillon Brooks' exit on the way. Kobe Brown fits the mold of a strong forward who is capable of shooting threes in Memphis. They drafted a guy like this in David Roddy a season ago, which is why Brown fits the mold of what the Grizzlies look for in the NBA Draft.

46. Atlanta Hawks – SG Julian Strawther – Gonzaga

The Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals not too long ago with shooters, which is why they need to add on to their arsenal. Julian Strawther is a key three-point shooting threat in the second round of this draft and has shown the potential to grow into a very strong defender as well.

47. Los Angeles Lakers – SF Emoni Bates – Eastern Michigan

When you think Lakers, you think stars, so drafting Emoni Bates just seems destined for Los Angeles. Entering college, Bates was pegged to be the “next best thing,” but things just did not pan out in his favor. However, he still has the potential to be a special player in the NBA. Being able to be around and learn from LeBron could be exactly what Bates needs to become the All-Star-like talent many thought he would be.

48. Los Angeles Clippers – PF Mouhamed Gueye – Washington State

Many are sleeping on Mouhamed Gueye in this year’s draft, as he is a player who has a chance to be one of the best rookie defenders. It will take time for him to see consistent minutes, but Gueye’s length stands out. He is an extremely tough player to guard once he gets his positioning on the inside. The Clippers could use some extra depth behind Ivica Zubac, making Gueye a key target for them.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers – SF Jalen Wilson – Kansas

Adding depth on the wing is a must for the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason, and Jalen Wilson is a proven winner. He’s not like Josh Hart, but think Josh Hart for Wilson in the sense that he can fill many different roles. From rebounding to defending to scoring off the dribble to making plays for others, Wilson will fit right in with Cleveland.

50. Oklahoma City Thunder – PG/SG Amari Bailey – UCLA

Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder do not have much talent. Amari Bailey stood out at the NBA Combine with his playmaking and passing abilities, making him an intriguing option for the Thunder to add. Still just 19 years old and being an above-average athlete, Bailey is definitely the type of player the Thunder like to gamble on.

51. Brooklyn Nets – SG/SF Nikola Djurisic – Serbia (Mega Basket)

Whether or not he remains in the draft is the key question for Nikola Djurisic. There are a lot of unknowns surrounding his game, and it may be wiser for Djurisic to come out for the draft next year rather than staying in it this year. He is very much a boom-or-bust type of draft-and-stash prospect. A forward who can play with the ball in his hands offensively, Djurisic could blossom into an all-around shot creator for his team in time.

52. Phoenix Suns – SG/SF Jordan Miller – Miami (FL)

Jordan Miller led the Miami Hurricanes to the Final Four this past year, and his toughness is what really stands out. Not afraid to crash the glass or seek out contact offensively, Miller plays with a lot of confidence. The Phoenix Suns are in need of tough-minded players like him.

53. Minnesota Timberwolves – SG Ricky Council IV – Arkansas

He can run in transition, he can possibly be a factor defensively due to his length and he can put his opponents on a poster. Ricky Council IV is definitely the type of player the Minnesota Timberwolves should want next to and behind Anthony Edwards on their depth chart. Improving as a perimeter shooter will determine whether or not Council can be a factor for many years to come.

54. Sacramento Kings – SG/SF Seth Lundy – Penn State

Seth Lundy put on a show shooting the basketball at the combine in May. Now, he is expected to be drafted in the second round. Adding more three-point shooters to their top-rated offense would make the Kings an even more dangerous team than they already are, which is why Lundy is a solid bench and possible two-way option for them.

55. Indiana Pacers – SG Mojave King – G League Ignite

It is going to take some time, but Mojave King has a chance to be a second-round steal this year. King knows how to use his body well and is a very poised off-ball guard who the Pacers should be willing to consider with a two-way contract. If he can tighten up his handle and continue to shoot with confidence, King can turn himself into a solid rotation player in this league.

56. Memphis Grizzlies – C Charles Bediako – Alabama

The Grizzlies desperately need big-man depth behind Steven Adams. They will have various options near the end of the second round this year, but Charles Bediako stands out as a high-energy center who is a terrific shot blocker. With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bediako in the frontcourt, the Grizzlies would have two key rim-protectors.

57. Washington Wizards – SG Jaylen Clark – UCLA

Jaylen Clark is still growing as a scorer on the wing, but he is an above-average defender who can really get his team running in transition. Going to Washington, Clarke would likely be a two-way contract player who could make the most of his time by tightening the Wizards’ approach defensively.

58. Milwaukee Bucks – PF Toumani Camara – Dayton

Being able to use his size to his advantage and run the floor in transition, Toumani Camara is a modern-day power forward who plays above the rim. He can really be a mismatch for smaller teams in the paint given his size and would provide a team like the Milwaukee Bucks, who don’t have much big-man depth, with immediate production off the bench.

*NOTE: The Chicago Bulls (57) and Philadelphia 76ers (58) forfeited their second-round picks this year due to violating the league’s tampering rules.

