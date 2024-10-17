After a productive rookie season, Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller landed on the ESPN's list of the top 100 players in the NBA. Miller is ranked at 68th, while Jalen Green is at 69th, with Bradley Beal coming in at 70th. That's also ahead of other talented names like Michael Porter Jr., CJ McCollum, Jarrett Allen, and others. After taking advantage of his opportunity to step up in the 2023-24 season, Miller made the most of it and got rewarded. Now it's about figuring out how to maintain that level and improve.

Landing on this list means higher expectations for Brandon Miller

Miller was the engine for this team a season ago, but he will share those responsibilities in 2024-25 with LaMelo Ball. Meaning that Miller's job will be even easier than his first season. Having someone that is a true point guard and a playmaker will allow him to operate off the ball. More catch and shoot situations should create more high percentage shots. After averaging 17.3 points, that number should jump up into the low to mid 20s with your franchise guard back.

Miller would even be relied upon to create for others more. The true makings of players on this list is that they aren't one dimensional in terms of what they bring to their team. With the defensive attention that he'll attract on a nightly basis, those assists numbers should also take a leap. Across the board, Miller will improve and help his team win games because of that improvement. That includes more wins, postseason play potentially, you name it.

All-Star reserve in the cards for Brandon Miller?

It's natural to assume that the next step for Miller would be to nab his first career All-Star appearance. The numbers could be there to support this assumption since the Hornets could be a better overall team. Think back to someone like Paolo Banchero with the Orlando Magic. Had a good rookie season- 20 points, 3.7 assists, and 6.9 rebounds. He upped those numbers the next year to earn his first All-Star appearance in year two of what we're expecting to be a very long career.

That's the expectations for young players drafted high. They figure it out and get comfortable in year one, but start reassuring you that they'll be even better in year two. It'll be tough, but Miller does have a shot to earn his first appearance on that stage come February.

What Brandon Miller's improvement does for Hornets' basketball

If Brandon Miller fills these shoes that have been placed in front of him it'll be huge for the Hornets. With the new regime taking things over with Jeff Peterson spearheading the front office, it's a great sign for what is to come. That doesn't mean it's postseason or bust. It means that it's improvement in on court play, but also culture identity. Growing and developing player's games to take the team to new heights.

Brandon Miller is one of the two faces that can help push this organization into places they haven't seen before. Along with LaMelo Ball, they could do some special things in 2024-25.