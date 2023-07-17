There aren't many players in the NBA who would feel comfortable talking trash to arguably the greatest player ever, Michael Jordan. Brandon Miller, however, is one of the few that didn't shy away from it. Miller recently opened up on trash-talking Jordan prior to the NBA Draft, per Podcast P Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Uh it depends, if you start with me, Imma finish it,” Miller responded when asked if he's a “trash-talker.”

After claiming that Jordan started the trash talking, Miller explained what went into the thought process of calling out an all time great like Jordan.

“I think [trash talking MJ] kind of showed [the recruiting teams] another side of me,” Miller said. “I think me responding to him, I don't think he thought I was gonna say anything to him just because you know he is Michael Jordan. But you know, I did see him airball that free throw. So that is one thing I have above him.”

Brandon Miller and the Hornets

Miller has a point. Having enough confidence to trash-talk Michael Jordan likely caught the attention of many teams. It could ultimately backfire if Miller struggles on the court, however. As a result, he will have even more pressure to succeed as the No. 2 overall pick, if there wasn't enough already.

The Hornets believe Miller has a very bright future. He would have been the No. 1 overall pick in almost any other NBA Draft, but Victor Wembanyama's presence didn't allow that to come to fruition this year. Nevertheless, Charlotte's future is exciting with Miller on the roster.