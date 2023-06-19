The Charlotte Hornets still hold the No. 2 pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. The expectation by many is that the Hornets will use that selection to take either Alabama Crimson Tide product Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson of G League Ignite.

There's a good reason to believe that the Hornets will ultimately go with Miller based on recent hype on the forward, but Scoot Henderson is actually now the favorite to go No. 2 overall in the draft over at FanDuel Sportsbook. Henderson has a price of -145 to be that pick, while Miller has odds of +110.

Miller's subpar showing in workouts and Scoot Henderson's impressive showcase of talents have seemingly played a part in the latter overtaking the former's chances of getting selected first, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There’s been a lot of buzz about Miller potentially going second. But after reportedly losing 13 pounds due to mononucleosis, he’s not in the best of shape. Miller has underwhelmed in workouts, not showing the same level of “intensity and conditioning” as Henderson, according to Draft Express.

Both Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are elite prospects with spectacular on-court abilities, but their fit alongside LaMelo Ball is also being considered a huge factor.

In any case, the Hornets will get a genuinely terrific talent in either Scoot Henderson or Miller. A combo of Henderson and Ball will run differently from that of a pair with Ball and Miller running alongside each other. The Horners still have time to arrive at the best decision they can make on draft day.