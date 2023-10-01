The Charlotte Hornets have been in the media recently and it hasn't really been a good thing. Although they have a budding star in LaMelo Ball, the rest of the Hornets roster has a lot of unknowns. They have an intriguing young player in Brandon Miller, an improving young player in PJ Washington and some solid center depth with Mark Williams and Nick Richards. But the rest of the team doesn't really move the needle. It's probably going to be a disappointing season again for the Hornets. In any case, the Hornets added to their roster this week with some guard depth in Theo Maledon and Edmond Sumner as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Guard Theo Maledon is returning to the Charlotte Hornets on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 29, 2023

ESPN Sources: Free agent G Edmond Sumner is signing a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner goes to camp trying to make a Hornets roster in need of point guard depth. He averaged 7 points in 13 minutes for Nets last year after missing a season with an Achilles tear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 29, 2023

While Theo Maledon's spot on the Hornets roster is probably secure, Edmond Sumner likely will have to earn his way through a strong showing in training camp.

Theo Maledon will occupy the Hornets final two-way contract slot. The other two slots were given to rookies Amari Bailey and Leaky Black. Maledon was a restricted free agent after the team tendered a qualifying offer. Maledon had an impressive rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020-21 but has sort of tailed off since then. Last season he appeared in 44 games for the Hornets, including seven starts averaging 6.7 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Edmond Sumner will be fighting for a roster spot. The Hornets currently have 13 guaranteed contracts on the roster with JT Thor and Frank Ntilikina on non-guaranteed contracts. Sumner will be compete against them as well as training camp invites RJ Hunter and Nathan Mensah. Sumner was a key contributor for the Nets last season after retuning from an Achilles injury.