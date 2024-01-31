Will the Hornets triumph in spite of their injury woes?

The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to gain momentum amid their 2023-24 midseason struggle. The Hornets are facing the Chicago Bulls in a competitive matchup; however, they received mixed injury report updates on LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

The Hornets injury report yields a taste of optimism for their Bulls matchup

Charlotte has deemed Mile Bridges (left elbow contusion) as available for Tuesday night's game, while LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been downgraded to out, per Marc Spears. Both stars are vital to the team's offensive attack, but only Bridges will be able to take the floor.

At 10-35 and 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, the Hornets find themselves in deep trouble. They need all the help they can get against a Bulls team hungry for a win. Perhaps Mile Bridges can provide the spark Charlotte needs.

The 25-year-old averages 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per contest. He gives the Hornets additional offensive firepower and interior presence. Still, Charlotte is missing the services of their former All-Star point guard.

LaMelo Ball has battled ankle injuries that have impacted his availability for the 2023-24 season. Hopefully, the star guard is simply managing his pain and makes a speedy return to the court. He leads the team with 23.9 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

Both the Hornets and the Bulls are coming off defeats in their previous matchups. However, the Bulls edge Charlotte for a ninth place standing in the East. If the Hornets want to get back into the Play-In conversation, they need to lock in and execute to steal a win at home.