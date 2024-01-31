LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets received a fiery take from Chandler Parsons after they were seen laughing during a blowout loss.

The Charlotte Hornets are just 10-35 in the 2023-24 season. It's been a difficult campaign to say the least, and things didn't get better when LaMelo Ball and his teammates were seen laughing during their recent blowout loss to the New York Knicks. Former NBA player Chandler Parsons got brutally honest on it being an “awful look” for the team during a recent episode of FanDuel's Run It Back.

“It's an awful look,” Parsons said. “When you are the best player and you're so young, there's no culture, and there's no organization in this franchise this is what you get. And you did get kind of numb to losing. It just becomes a cycle where these teams, the Detroits, the Washingtons, they're so used to losing that they don't even care…. It's just another game where they get the check and that's it.

“Maybe we're better next year… They're so used to losing, they've created the worst habits where like that's just life there.”

Parsons certainly did not hold back in his assessment. Perhaps the Hornets will use Parsons comments as motivation. The fact is that this is not a good basketball team right now, however. Charlotte is rebuilding and they hope to compete within the next few years.

Still, there is no question that laughing during a blowout defeat isn't a great look, regardless of what your team's record is. And when you are 10-35, it looks even worse.

LaMelo Ball's season

LaMelo Ball has endured an up-and-down season from an individual standpoint. He's had games where he's showcased his superstar potential. Ball has unfortunately been limited to just 22 games played as of this story's writing due to injuries.

In those 22 contests, Ball is averaging 23.9 points per game on 43.3 percent field goal and 35.5 percent three-point shooting. He's also recording 8.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per outing.

The Hornets plan to build around LaMelo Ball. When healthy, Charlotte believes Ball can be a star player. He's already made an All-Star team during his career, and it would not be surprising to see Ball emerge as a true superstar moving forward if he can limit his injury concerns.

Ball also needs to step up as a leader. The Hornets need a star who can lead not just with his words, but by example, and laughing during a devastating loss is not the best way to do that. Still, it's worth noting that Ball has demonstrated leadership ability in the past and will learn from this incident.