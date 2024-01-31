The Chicago Bulls visit the Charlotte Hornets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulls are coming off a home game Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors. They could deal with some tired legs heading into this game. They have played the Hornets three times this season, and they are undefeated in those games. In those games, Coby White and DeMar DeRozan are both scoring over 20.0 points per game. Nikola Vucevic has scored 17.3 points per game to go along with 9.7 rebounds. However, Andre Drummond leads the team with 11.3 rebounds per game. As a team, the Bulls score 1113 points per game against the Bulls. Some bad news, though, is Patrick Williams has officially been ruled out for a few weeks with an injury.

The Hornets are not having a good season. They are 10-35 this season, and they have lost four games in a row. Against the Bulls this season, Miles Bridges has averaged 22.7 points per game in the three games. Gordon Hayward has played just one game against the Bulls, but he put up 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists in that game. Nick Richards is averaging double-digit rebounds against the Bulls, as well. LaMelo Ball did not play in Monday's game, so his status for this game is questionable.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Hornets Odds

Chicago Bulls: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -176

Charlotte Hornets: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hornets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bulls allow the ninth-fewest points per game in the NBA this season. They have already played good defense against the Hornets, so that should continue. They have allowed 100, 91, and 112 points to the Hornets this season. When the Bulls allow less than 110 points on the season, they are 12-5. When they allow less than 115, they are 18-8. I do not think there is any way the Hornets get to 115 points in this game, so the Bulls should be able to win.

The Hornets, as a team, do not score well. They score the third-fewest points per game in the NBA, and that is less than 110.0. When the Hornets score less than 110 points in a game this season, they are 0-22. I think there is a good chance the Bulls allow less than 110 in this game, so they should be able to complete the season sweep over the Hornets.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hornets need to score in this game. In reality, to give themselves the best chance, they just have to reach the 110-point mark. They have a record of 10-13 when they score at least 110 points this season. That is not a great record, but it is all 10 of their wins. The Bulls are not a great scoring team, so if the Hornets can reach 110 points, this game would end in a close one.

When the Bulls allow at least 110 points, they are 10-20. The Hornets getting to this number would be huge for them. The game would at least end closely, but they could easily win this game if they score over that number.

Final Bulls-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Bulls are coming off a game against the Raptors in which they were not at their best. They now have to travel to Charlotte and have a quick turnaround with an earlier game. Despite all that, I still like the Bulls to win the game, so I will take their moneyline.

Final Bulls-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Bulls ML (-176), Under 217 (-110)