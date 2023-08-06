It's that time of the season when the only free agent moves and roster signings are the end of the bench as NBA teams look to fill out their rosters in anticipation of training camp. The Charlotte Hornets currently have 14 guaranteed contracts on their roster and so it's conceivable that they may have some roster battles as they head into training camp. The Hornets added to their roster this weekend with the signing of former first round pick R.J. Hunter to a contract as per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Free agent guard R.J. Hunter has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 5, 2023

It's not clear if the contract R.J. Hunter signed with the Hornets is guaranteed but it's conceivable that it's a non-guaranteed deal and that he'll have to make the team out of training camp. Hunter has not played in the NBA since 2019 when he was on a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics. He was originally drafted by the Celtics with the No. 28 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He also had brief stints with the Chicago Bulls and the Houston Rockets.

During Hunter's last season in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, Hunter suited up in only one game for the Celtics while on a two-way contract. He put up 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 50 percent from the free-throw line.

The Hornets still need to figure out what they're going to do with P.J Washington so it's unclear if Hunter or Frank Ntilikina have a legit chance at making the final roster.