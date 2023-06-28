The Charlotte Hornets reportedly made qualifying offers to PJ Washington, Theo Maledon, and Miles Bridges, per Marc Stein. All three players are now restricted free agents. Bridges' NBA future is uncertain amid his controversial past, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will play another game with the Hornets.

There is no denying the fact that Bridges is a controversial player. From purely a basketball standpoint, however, he may still draw interest from teams.

Will any teams take a chance on Miles Bridges?

Bridges, 25, last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season. He appeared in 80 games that year and looked like an emerging star. Bridges averaged 20.2 points per game on 49.1 percent field goal shooting that season. He added 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 0.9 steals per game for an up-and-coming Hornets team.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges leading the charge, the Hornets believed they had two stars to build around for years to come. Bridges was later suspended though for his role in a 2022 felony domestic violence incident. Since the incident, Bridges' NBA future has been in question.

Typically, Bridges would be a player who receives plenty of attention in free agency. He is an extremely talented player and is just entering his prime. But again, signing a player with such a controversial past to go along with an impending suspension makes for a very difficult decision.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Miles Bridges and the Hornets as they are made available during the 2023 offseason.