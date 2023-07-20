In a surprise turn of events, rapper J. Cole has hinted at the possibility of hitting the basketball court as a player for the Charlotte Hornets. The revelation came during his feature verse on Bas' new track titled Passport Bros, which also features a mention of Cole's recent partial ownership of the Hornets, according to Rap-Up.

In his verse, Cole raps, “Shots of Clase, me and lil Bassy in Barcelona. The news just dropped, I’m a partial owner, what can I say? Tell Coach Cliff to suit me up and I’ll play, I’m winning. We at Tape Mayfair, you can’t get in.” The mention of Coach Steve Clifford and suiting up for the team has sparked excitement among fans, who know of Cole's basketball history and his love for the sport.

J.Cole rapping on Afrobeats is something that I ever expected to happen, but I am very glad that it did. Passport Bros – Bas ft J.Cole pic.twitter.com/6BrU4foQZU — William with an S (@Lupin_333) July 19, 2023

J. Cole has had some basketball experience, including playing at St. John University and participating in summer runs with NBA players. However, he has yet to officially step onto the NBA court. If he were to make an appearance for the Hornets, it would undoubtedly be a historic moment and a dream come true for the rapper.

In addition to the basketball references, Cole also shared some fond memories from his past travels while promoting the new single with Bas. He posted a snippet of the music video for Passport Bros on Instagram, captioning it, “Man this song gonna forever remind me of Barcelona, @tminus bachelor trip that brought me back outside.”

Passport Bros is the second single from Bas' highly anticipated fourth studio album, We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F****d Up. The album has been eagerly awaited by fans, with the initial teaser Diamonds released back in January. However, an official release date for the full-length project is still pending.