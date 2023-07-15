Two of the top five rap artists of this generation have to be J. Cole and Drake. Folks can debate who has the better flow, style, or raps, but they can't deny their impact on the game. J. Cole was Jay-Z's first artist signed to Roc Nation and Lil Wayne snagged Drake for Young Money. The way it looked early on, fans were in store for a classic rivalry but received the opposite instead. Over a decade past the start of their mainstream careers, the two artists have one of the strongest bonds in the rap industry. How is this possible in an environment that has a history of beefs that ultimately lead to death, label barriers, and the spirit of competition?

“They Act Like Two Legends Cannot Coexist”

At Drake's recent tour stop in Montreal, Canada, J. Cole made a surprise appearance, replacing 21 Savage on stage during the It's All a Blur tour, RollingStone reports. Walking through the crowd, similar to Drake's tour opener in Chicago, J. Cole sported a shirt with the message, “The game has changed, you have been warned.”

These two love bringing each other out at their shows when the fans least expect it. This Cole appearance adds to the long list of special guest showings the two share. It also only barely scratches the surface of their lasting friendship.

In the Morning

Following his successful mixtapes The Warm Up and Friday Night Lights, J. Cole enlists Drake's talent for their collaborative single “In the Morning,” featured on Cole's debut album Cole World: The Sideline Story in 2011. The accompanying music video, directed by Gneiss Pictures, is released the following year and captures moments of the two artists performing during their tour.

This initial collaboration quickly became a fan favorite and marked the beginning of a series of joint efforts between the two rappers. With their strategic choice of “In the Morning” as their inaugural musical venture together, they demonstrated their mutual understanding of the impact it would have.

The New Guys Are Here

Drake and J. Cole found early mentorship in rap icons Lil Wayne and Jay-Z, respectively, which propelled their careers. Lil Wayne's collaborations with Drake gave him a significant boost, while Jay-Z signed Cole to Roc Nation, setting the stage for their debut albums Thank Me Later and Cole World: The Sideline Story. With the support of these influential figures and the backing of Roc Nation and Cash Money Records, both albums solidified Drake and Cole's presence in the rap scene.

While their musical styles differed, with Sideline Story incorporating more piano keys and Thank Me Later influenced by Wayne's Southern beats, the themes explored in their early work overlapped. Both artists expressed their ambition to conquer the rap game and their willingness to go the distance to achieve success. Their hunger and knack for crafting lines that manifested their own destinies, like “my reign gon' last bout three, four eras” from Sideline Story, were evident.

Pivotal Junctures

In a synchronistic turn of events, both J. Cole and Drake experienced defining moments in their careers around the same period. In 2013, Drake unveiled his highly acclaimed album Nothing Was the Same, widely regarded as one of his finest works to date. Similarly, in 2014, Cole released 2014 Forest Hills Drive, a record that gained immense recognition for going double (and now triple) platinum without any guest features.

These albums propelled both artists into the mainstream spotlight and solidified their positions as rap royalty, alongside the esteemed Kendrick Lamar, who had made waves with his album good kid, m.A.A.d city in 2012. Notably, 2014 Forest Hills Drive and Nothing Was the Same showcased Cole and Drake's consistent ability to create musical brilliance, confirming their ascent to legendary status in the industry.

Cole Touches on the Competition with Drake

During a candid conversation on Kevin Durant's The ETCS podcast, J. Cole opened up about his evolving relationship with fellow rap heavyweights such as Drake and Kendrick Lamar. In the early stages of his career, Cole admits to having a competitive mindset and not actively seeking connections with his peers, as they were all vying for the top spot. However, his perspective has since transformed with experience.

Drawing an analogy to basketball, Cole acknowledges that these artists push each other to new heights. He compares it to NBA players working out together, a concept that was previously unheard of. Initially, his mentality was focused on outshining his competitors. Yet, as he has matured, he recognizes the value of these relationships, realizing that no one can truly understand the pressures and challenges of their shared journey better than his fellow artists. Cole expresses genuine respect and admiration for Drake, Kendrick, and others, acknowledging the unique bond they share in navigating the intricacies of their lives and careers.

Looking Ahead

As they enter the second decade of their careers, Drake and Cole defy the notion of slowing down. On Heaven's EP, Cole delivers a line that perfectly captures their unwavering dedication: “Supposed to be relaxing, this passion makes that impossible.” Interestingly, the track borrows the beat from Drake's Pipe Down, symbolizing the connection and shared spirit between the two artists.

After a hiatus from solo albums, both returned in 2021 with a renewed vigor. Drake unleashed a flurry of releases, including Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss. Meanwhile, Cole turned back the clock to reignite his rap hunger with The Off-Season. Despite rumors of retirement surrounding Cole, his consistent output of features suggests otherwise. It's evident that Drake and Cole are still in sync, running alongside each other in this marathon they began together, setting the pace and pushing the boundaries even after a decade in the game.