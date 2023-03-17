Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Michael Jordan, according to an overwhelming number of fans and pundits, is the greatest basketball player of all time. After all, it’s hard to dispute his sterling resume: two three-peats, a 6-0 NBA Finals record, and five MVP awards to his name. However, his record as an executive, especially as the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, leaves much to be desired. And it seems like even Jordan has had enough.

On Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN announced that Jordan is planning the sale of his majority stake in the Hornets franchise to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall.

BREAKING 🚨 Michael Jordan is reportedly engaged in serious talks to sell a majority stake in the Hornets franchise to a group led by the Franchise's minority owner Gabe Plotkin & Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall. (via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/2B9v2GQaBk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

If Michael Jordan manages to finalize the sale before the start of the 2023-24 season, he will end his tenure as majority owner of the Hornets (formerly the Bobcats) having put up just three winning seasons in 13 years. Jordan’s Hornets peaked in 2016, when they were a purple shirt guy away from making it into the second round of the postseason — the furthest they would have gotten.

Twitter, of course, remains undefeated in light of this recent bombshell development. Some fans couldn’t help but make fun of Jordan — even calling him a quitter after retiring thrice during his playing days.

Jordan quit on the Hornets like he quit on basketball multiple times. Not surprised… pic.twitter.com/Fnk2dXCzKE — Masked 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) March 16, 2023

Michael Jordan's son Marcus was disappointed about the news that he won't be inheriting the Hornets. The silver lining is he will continue to live off Scottie Pippen's alimony payments. pic.twitter.com/8VTzB96EPf — Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) March 16, 2023

Meanwhile, other fans believe that this decision to sell is just for show because if the Hornets manage to draft Victor Wembanyama, Michael Jordan should see his franchise’s value skyrocket.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jordan if the Hornets win the lottery pic.twitter.com/PkwdxD8RYE https://t.co/XQnfWaME35 — ICE (@Makyle_Ice) March 16, 2023

Still, some can’t blame Jordan for his decision to sell the Hornets franchise. Not only do the Hornets look like they’re going nowhere fast despite the presence of franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball, the Chicago Bulls legend also reportedly has a lot going on in his life at the moment.

When they ask Michael Jordan why is he sell the Hornets.. pic.twitter.com/qXZbO6ipGH — Van (@vanman_1000) March 16, 2023

I'm not surprised by the Jordan rumors about selling the @hornets. I've asked team officials why Jordan doesn't come to more games and what I've been told is, between family and business, he's got a lot going on in his life. No debating that. — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) March 17, 2023

At the moment, experts estimate the value of the Hornets franchise to be around $1.7 billion — which amounts to around $1.45 billion more than what Jordan paid back in 2010 to gain ownership. Thus, others decided to poke fun towards where Jordan might use his windfall.

Jordan walking into the casino after selling the Hornets pic.twitter.com/me8Sz34J5x — Markelle 🇭🇹 (@IcyLindorSznn) March 16, 2023

Whatever the reasoning behind Jordan’s decision to sell might be, it truly might be the time for one of basketball’s GOATS to move on from something he hasn’t particularly been successful in. Some people simply aren’t cut out for certain things, perhaps this is one of those things for someone who appears capable of achieving it all. Perhaps when MJ reads these reactions, he would decide to take things personally — and we all know what the outcome would be when that happens.