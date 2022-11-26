Published November 26, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Charlotte Hornets may have won against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, but news about the severity of Gordon Hayward’s shoulder injury put a damper on their celebrations.

Hayward, who sat out the 110-108 win at Spectrum Center, is apparently dealing with a fracture in his left shoulder. He’s now out indefinitely and is set to undergo further evaluations to determine the best course of action to deal with the injury.

For what it’s worth, Hayward’s wife, Robyn, provided a more detailed update of her husband’s condition. She also questioned the Hornets for calling Gordon’s injury a left shoulder contusion while they know it’s far worse than that.

“He actually has a fractured scapula…. that they had him play with last game… that’s why he couldn’t move his arm up in the last game,” Robyn wrote on Instagram.

“Everyone who knows Gordon knows he has one goal and that’s to win and play the right way, he’s the most truthful player/person you’d find. If he’s not gonna play it’s for something more than a bruise… I’m gonna stop there and not get into prior things.”

The Hornets have yet to fully address the situation, but it’s clear they have plenty of questions to answer with the way they handled Gordon Hayward’s situation. After all, if he’s already injured in their previous game, it’s worth asking why they still opted to play the veteran forward.

Sure enough, the update on Hayward gives more problems to the Hornets. The team is already nursing an ankle injury to LaMelo Ball, and another hit to their roster is certainly not ideal.