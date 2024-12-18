In the NBA, in-arena entertainment is usually meant to be lighthearted and easy to forget. However, on Monday, the Charlotte Hornets appeared to stray from this standard. During their 121-108 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers, reports surfaced that they handed a PS5 to a child during a skit, only to reclaim it once the cameras were no longer rolling.

The Hornets issued an apology for the skit, which allegedly brought one child to tears after the console was taken back and replaced with a jersey.

The Charlotte Hornets issuing an apology after their PS5 skit

“During last night's game there was an on-court skit that missed the mark. The skit included bad decision making and poor communication. Simply put, we turned the ball over and we apologize. We have reached out to the family and are committed to not only making it right but to exceeding expectations. We will be providing the fan with the PS5 that he should have taken home last night along with a VIP experience to a future game,” said the Charlotte Hornets organization on their official statement.

The skit, described as having “missed the mark,” took place during a second-quarter break in the Charlotte Hornets' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. A child was brought onto the court alongside Hugo, the team’s mascot dressed as Santa Claus. After a letter to Santa asking for a PS5 was read aloud, a cheerleader appeared carrying a bag that contained the coveted video game console.

The young fan beamed with excitement upon receiving the expensive gift, but his joy was short-lived. According to a social media post, once the cameras stopped rolling, a Hornets staff member retrieved the PS5 and handed him a jersey instead.

Confusing choice for the Charlotte hornets organization

The cheerleader and others nearby were reportedly puzzled when the PS5 was taken away. While the child's uncle was allegedly informed that the gift was not for keeps, the young fan himself was left in the dark.

Viewed through even the most forgiving perspective, an NBA team staging a skit that feigns generosity toward a child is a puzzling choice. Considering the franchise was sold last year for around $3 billion, it seems strange that its entertainment team couldn't genuinely part with a $450-$500 gift.

The situation could have easily been handled better, but at least the child will ultimately receive the gift he hoped for plus a VIP treatment.