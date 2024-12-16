ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Hornets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the 76ers-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Hornets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -130

Charlotte Hornets: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 213.5 (-108)

Under: 213.5 (-112)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers have won two of their last three games, but they are going to be without Joel Embiid for at least a week. Embiid suffered a sinus fracture in their last game, so he will be inactive. Even worse news is rookie sensation Jared McCain had to undergo knee surgery, so he is out indefinitely. The good news is the 76ers have Tyrese Maxey and Paul George to lean on. These two are superstars that can score with the best of the players, and that is what they need to do against Charlotte Monday night.

The Hornets are one of the worst scoring teams in the NBA this season. They are averaging 106.6 points per game, which is third-worst in the league. Along with that, the Hornets are shooting just 42.6 percent from the field, which is the worst mark in the NBA. Charlotte is also a team that does not get to the free throw line. They lack offensive talent, and the 76ers have to take advantage of that. If the Hornets continue to struggle on the offensive end of the court, the 76ers will be able to win this game.

The 76ers have already beaten the Hornets twice this season. Both of those games were close, and they were both low scoring, but the 76ers did come out on top. In those two games combined, the 76ers held the Hornets to just 40.7 percent shooting, and 30.7 percent from three-point range. The Hornets were not good offensively in those two games, and I would not expect this one to be any different. If the 76ers can have another good defensive game, they will be able to beat the Hornets on the road.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Charlotte did lose to the 76ers twice earlier this season, but it was no fault of their defense. Charlotte held the 76ers to 107, and 110 points in those two matchups. This is not a surprise as the 76ers have averaged the second-lowest points per game in the NBA. They are also shooting just 44.0 percent on the year. Against the Hornets, the 76ers are shooting 46.4 percent, and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. Charlotte has to hold the 76ers to around their season average in points and field goal percentage if they want to win this game.

One player the Hornets need to play well is LaMelo Ball. Ball leads the team, and is third in the NBA with 31.3 points per game. He also averages 6.9 assists per game, so he can dish it out a little bit. The problem is Ball shoots just 43.0 percent from the field, and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc. The star point guard shoots the ball almost 25 times per game, so the Hornets would love to see him make a couple more shots. He did have 38 points and eight assists in his one game against the 76ers this season, though. If Ball can have another good game, the Hornets will have a chance to win.

Final 76ers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

With the injuries to the 76ers, this could end up being a good game. For that reason, I am going to take the Hornets to cover the spread Monday night.

Final 76ers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Hornets +1.5 (-108)