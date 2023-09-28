It's been close to a year and a half since Isaiah Thomas last appeared on an NBA court, but that hasn't stopped the former All-Star from offering up his services to the Milwaukee Bucks after they stunningly brought in Damian Lillard in exchange for Jrue Holiday on Wednesday.

Thomas' career, of course, unravelled in sad fashion following his brilliant 2016-17 season in which he put himself in the MVP conversation and led the Celtics to a Conference Finals appearance. With a bung hip to boot, he was subsequently traded for Kyrie Irving and over the next few years, was crueled by injury and bounced around the league like the very basketball he used to handle with such craft.

Now aged 34 and having not contributed meaningfully at the top level for years, Thomas can't likely offer a huge amount of value to an NBA team, but that hasn't stopped him from trying. He has multiple times referenced his belief that he is still capable of making it back to the big league, and in the wake of the Lillard trade once again suggested as much.

Thomas posted an image of the Bucks' roster on Twitter with Lillard at the top, before commenting, “Need a backup??”

Funnily enough, they kind of do, with no obvious point guard behind Damian Lillard. With Khris Middleton and a guy called Giannis Antetokounmpo more than capable with the ball in their hands, however, they'll be confident in their ability to manage without one. And if they did go searching for a backup point guard, Isaiah Thomas would probably be a little way down the list. But as the old adage goes, don't ask, don't get.