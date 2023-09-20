Former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas is keeping it real on the hardships he faced as an NBA player. Although he had a legendary year with the Celtics in 2016-17, Thomas has since dealt with a string of injuries and has been unable to find a new long-term NBA home.

Recently, Thomas spoke with a group of young basketball players about the tribulations he's faced.

“I've been in all situations. From a m—–f—– that don't play, franchise player, all that,” said Thomas, via Ballislife. “Don't take this s–t for granted… Embrace the journey. It ain't always going to be sweet.”

Isaiah Thomas indeed has had his ups and downs throughout his NBA journey. Few could forget that legendary 2016-17 season, when Thomas averaged nearly 30 points per game and led the Celtics to the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. The following offseason, however, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and a string of injuries have since left him unable to find a consistent landing spot with another organization.

Still, when he was in his prime, Thomas was one of the most unique scorers in NBA history. Standing at 5'9”, Thomas was perhaps the best pound-for-pound player in the NBA in his heyday, utilizing a variety of crafty moves, along with a beautiful jump shot, to find ways to score against his much larger competition.

Now 34 years old, the chances of Thomas making an NBA comeback are slimmer than ever. However, Celtics fans won't soon forget the heart and tenacity he brought to the TD Garden floor.