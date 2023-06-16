Rapper J. Cole and country artist Eric Church are joining the ownership group of the Charlotte Hornets, the team said in an official press release on Friday.

Although it is unclear what percentage of stake both will hold, they are the first non-hedge fund investors to be confirmed as part of the new ownership group.

J. Cole was raised in Fayetteville, NC and has frequently appeared on Hornets' digital platforms in recent years, earning a reputation as a passionate Hornets fan.

Eric Church grew up in Granite Falls, NC, and is also passionate basketball fan. He cancelled a concert in San Antonio, TX in order to watch the North Carolina Tar Hells play Duke in the NCAA Championship Final Four.

“Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) announced today that Chairman Michael Jordan has reached an agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall,” the team wrote.

“The Buyer Group will also include Chris Shumway, Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, Dyal HomeCourt Partners, North Carolina natives recording artist J. Cole and country music singer-songwriter Eric Church, and several local Charlotte investors, including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills.