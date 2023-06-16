Rapper J. Cole and country artist Eric Church are joining the ownership group of the Charlotte Hornets, the team said in an official press release on Friday.
Although it is unclear what percentage of stake both will hold, they are the first non-hedge fund investors to be confirmed as part of the new ownership group.
J. Cole was raised in Fayetteville, NC and has frequently appeared on Hornets' digital platforms in recent years, earning a reputation as a passionate Hornets fan.
Eric Church grew up in Granite Falls, NC, and is also passionate basketball fan. He cancelled a concert in San Antonio, TX in order to watch the North Carolina Tar Hells play Duke in the NCAA Championship Final Four.
“Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) announced today that Chairman Michael Jordan has reached an agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall,” the team wrote.
“The Buyer Group will also include Chris Shumway, Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, Dyal HomeCourt Partners, North Carolina natives recording artist J. Cole and country music singer-songwriter Eric Church, and several local Charlotte investors, including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills.
“As part of the transaction, Jordan will retain a minority ownership share of the team. The transaction is subject to the approval of the NBA Board of Governors. Along with the Hornets, HSE ownership includes the Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League) and Hornets Venom GT (NBA 2K League), as well as managing and operating Spectrum Center, each of which is included as part of the sale.”
Plotkin acquired a minority stake in the Hornets in 2019, and has been an alternate governor on the NBA Board of Governors since 2019. Schnall is co-president of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, and has been a significant minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks and an alternate governor on the NBA Board of Governors since 2015.
The ownership group will now include two well-known basketball fans, and North Carolina natives, in J. Cole and Eric Church.