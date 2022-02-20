Charlotte Hornets James Bouknight’s Saturday plans included watching his alma mater, UConn Huskies, play against the Xavier Musketeers. What’s not part of his plan was to get thrown out of the contest, but that’s exactly what happened when a referee showed him the red card.

James Bouknight just got ejected at UCONN’s game pic.twitter.com/7Y7TliUDNL — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 19, 2022

It’s unknown why the Hornets rookie did or said that the referee found unamusing enough to warrant the ejection. The most hilarious part of it all was that Bouknight never left the game. Instead, he took a detour to the student section, where he continued to watch his Huskies dominate the Musketeers. There’s just no stopping Bouknight from enjoying the game live and everyone in the arena loved it.

Bouknight is one of the best scores ever produced by the Huskies, even though he only played with them for two seasons. He finished his college career with an average of 15.0 points per game. He was a walking bucket for Dan Hurley’s team and there’s not a lot Big East defenders could do when Bouknight was feeling it.

UConn ended up getting the job done Saturday, beating the Musketeers, 72-61, to avenge its loss to Xavier earlier in conference play. Up next for UConn is a date with the Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday.

As for Bouknight and the Hornets, they’ll resume their season on Feb. 25 at home versus the Toronto Raptors.