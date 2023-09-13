It wasn't that long ago when young Charlotte Hornets big man Kai Jones was caught acting weirdly on his Instagram live, with many fans believing that the 22-year old was on some sort of hallucinogens. Thus, one would believe that Jones would be on his best behavior moving forward. But those who believed that thought wrong, as the Hornets forward is, once again, going off the deep end with his latest social media comments that now involve his teammates.

Replying to Instagram comments that pointed out how his Hornets frontcourt mates Mark Williams and Nick Richards are better than him, Jones refused to back down, defending his honor by pointing out facets of his game that are better. It seems like Jones forgot to switch to his burner account, as the comments he made won't exactly bode well for team chemistry.

Kai Jones wrote that he's a much more versatile offensive weapon than Williams is by virtue of having a pull-up game. (He shot just 21.4 percent on pull-ups last season, per NBA.com, so it's not like he's that much better than Williams in that regard.)

“show me a video of mark pulling up going left and hitting it. Anywhere main in college some where show me one,” Jones wrote.

Meanwhile, Nick Richards drew the ire of Jones by virtue of his lack of assertion.

“I'm more assertive with the ball than him I can read myself,” Jones said of Richards.

Mark Williams responded to Kai Jones' comments by posting an Instagram story of the meme where 50 Cent memorably asked: “What he say f**k me for?”

Mark Williams responded to Kai Jones. 💀 pic.twitter.com/qBkGsFXUeC — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) September 13, 2023

It's hard to imagine Kai Jones lasting on the Hornets roster for long following this string of eccentricity. It's not like Jones is a crucial member of the young core the Hornets is building, so he won't be a difficult cut by any means for general manager Mitch Kupchak and company.

Jones may be right in that he won't be traded by the Hornets anytime soon, which was perhaps the only intelligible sentence he said during his initial Instagram live outburst. But the Hornets, more likely than not, will cut him outright in the coming weeks, if not days.