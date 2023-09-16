The Charlotte Hornets have been in the media recently more so for their off the court news than what they've done on the court. Their decision to re-sign Miles Bridges amid his domestic violence allegations drew sharp criticism from fans and media alike. The Hornets off the court drama continued recently with third-year big man Kai Jones drawing attention for his bizarre behavior on social media channels. Following an eccentric live recording, Jones has been seemingly critical of a few of his teammates, proclaimed he could beat LeBron James one-on-one, and Kai Jones' most recent take was where he proclaimed himself the GOAT.

I am the GOAT AND I CAME HERE TO FLOAT — Kai Jones (@242_jones) September 16, 2023

The 2023-24 season is going to be a big one for Kai Jones as the Hornets hold a team option on his contract for the 2024-25 season. Jones was originally drafted by the Hornets with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. In two seasons with the Hornets so far, Jones hasn't been able to make much of an impact. His big career moment came during NBA Summer League when he threw down a dunk over San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

This past season, Jones suited up in 46 games for the Hornets at only 12 minutes per game. He averaged 3.4 points per game and 2.7 rebounds with splits of 55.8 percent shooting from the field, 21.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He has seen plenty of playing time with the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets G League affiliate, where he has shown flashes of being a capable NBA player. Kai Jones has a long way to go though if he wants to be in the GOAT conversation.