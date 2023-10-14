It has been a tumultuous past few months for the Charlotte Hornets organization to say the least. In addition to the Miles Bridges controversy they're dealing with at the moment in light of his recent arrest, the Hornets have had to handle the Kai Jones situation, which began with a bizarre Instagram live wherein the 22-year old highflyer was acting in an odd manner.

Jones, in light of all the headlines he's been drawing as of late, was waived by the Hornets earlier this week. This waiving came in the aftermath of the public trade request Jones posted on his official Twitter (X) account. But the former Hornets big man isn't quite finished drawing a ton of attention to himself just yet.

With his social media accounts being a ticking time bomb given all the reveals and eccentricities that may well get posted at any given moment, Kai Jones dropped another bombshell statement, declaring himself as a future Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year award winner, written of course in his signature style replete with emojis.

“MVP DPOY IS THE ETERNAL VIBRATION ON THE TRACK ☮️🛸🌈🦋🐐💕🥇🇧🇸😍💯,” Jones wrote.

At this point in time, no one still knows what the former Hornets forward is going through exactly that has fueled this behavior that has fully come out of left field relative to what we knew of him before all of these shenanigans transpired. But even though he's being a bit delusional in this regard seeing as it's hard to win MVP and DPOY if you're not even on an NBA roster, it's still a bit sobering to witness someone have this much belief in himself as Kai Jones does.

This latest MVP and DPOY delusion adds to the growing list of out-of-this-world misconceptions Kai Jones has of his own abilities. In recent weeks, Jones also called himself the GOAT, and he seems to think, without any shred of irony, that he can defeat LeBron James one-on-one. Whatever the case may be, Jones may be in need of an intervention real soon, and hopefully the Hornets or any other concerned party could provide the help that he needs.