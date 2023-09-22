Charlotte Hornets forward/center Kai Jones has been having an interesting week. Jones has been called out for a series of bizarre social media posts, including some odd videos on social media live and even stating that he is a better player than some of his Hornets teammates (whom he, objectively, is not better than).

The latest post features Kai Jones dancing in a parking garage, and it is prompting responses from former NBA players.

Sam Dekker, who made a name for himself during his time with the Houston Rockets, recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address Jones' behavior.

“Pat Bev and Ariza wouldn’t have let me in the arena if I did this,” wrote Dekker.

Patrick Beverley and Trevor Ariza were of course Dekker's teammates with the Rockets, where he played from 2015-2017. Dekker now plays as a member of the London Lions of the British Basketball League. Beverley and Ariza were indeed both known as stern veterans who were highly respected by both their teammates and competitors.

Jones' bizarre behavior is not helping matters in what has already been a less-than-productive offseason for the Hornets. While Lamelo Ball figures to continue to be the face of the franchise going forward, some fans were not thrilled with the team's 2023 draft selection of Brandon Miller, and the Miles Bridges fiasco has continued to hang a cloud over the franchise.

Of course, odd social media posts are not going to spell the undoing of a franchise. However, as Jones looks to cement himself in the Hornets' rotation, his online activity probably isn't doing him any favors.