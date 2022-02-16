The Charlotte Hornets are set to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Both teams are in the middle of the pack in terms of playoff contention. They both also have a lot of talent, but we need to zero in on the top lottery picks from the 2020 NBA draft: LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards.

Ball and Edwards’ careers will be intertwined forever. Those two finished one and two respectively in Rookie of the Year voting and seemed to elevate their franchises as well. Both teams were near the bottom of the barrel before those two showed up.

Prior to the game, James Borrego commented on the boost that those two young stars provide for their franchises.

“Both organizations got a major boost from both kids instantly. It’s their style of play, personality, confidence, and it has resonated with their fanbase. Obviously their teammates as well. Sometimes it’s the luck of the draw. I don’t think you go wrong with either kid. We love our kid and we’re extremely excited to have him. He fits what we’re trying to do and who we are,” Borrego said of Ball’s impact on the Hornets and Edwards’ on the Timberwolves.

The Hornets took the best available in the draft in LaMelo Ball, but he ended up being possibly the best in the class–depending on who you ask. Ball received his first All-Star nod of his career in just his second season. His growth from his first year to the next is also obvious. He’s running the offense smoother, actually putting forth an effort on defense, and has raised his shooting splits percentages across the board. He has elevated the play of everyone on his team and it’s fun to watch.

Anthony Edwards is definitely an awesome player in his own right. The pressure that comes with being the number one pick is never easy, but he has responded greatly. There is a ton of potential there for Edwards to be a potent scoring threat for the next 10-plus years. It shouldn’t also be forgotten that he is a human highlight reel himself with all those high-flying dunks. Playing with two All-Star caliber players in Karl Anthony-Towns and D’Angelo Russell helps, but in some ways, he has made them better.

Both organizations have a long way to go before they are really competitive. Still, they are making a lot of progress. There hasn’t been anything to cheer about for either team in the past decade, but now, there is a ton of hype and hope in both cities.