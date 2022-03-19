LaMelo Ball, Hornets’ insane feat of mediocrity that’s actually impressive

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets were certainly hoping to be in the playoff picture and avoid partaking in the play-in tournament for the second-straight year. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, with the team currently in ninth place at 35-35.

But, get this. The Hornets literally have a .500 record in every way imaginable. Via SportsCenter:

I guess you could say they’re mediocre across the board? The Hornets evidently haven’t excelled on the road, at home, against the West, or against the East in 2021-22. As of right now, James Borrego’s squad would face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in, who they actually just beat by 10 points on Wednesday behind 22 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds from LaMelo.

The biggest problem for the Hornets this season is containing their opponents. Charlotte ranks 23rd in defensive rating and allows almost 115 points per game, which is the second-highest total in the Association behind only the Houston Rockets.

However, the Hornets have started to improve recently, winning three in a row thanks to some electrifying basketball from the offense. LaMelo and Co. are back in action on Saturday against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks as they continue a five-game homestand. One way or another, they’ll break .500, for the time being at least.