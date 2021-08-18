LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets took to Instagram to clarify his comments about going to school. The comments did seem a little questionable and a lot of people were confused about it, so he made the conscious decision to inform all his followers he is not bashing anyone who did go to school or who is currently enrolled.

LaMelo Ball took to IG to clarify his earlier comments about not needing school. (via @MELOD1P/ IG) pic.twitter.com/NMkNJ3jYm6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 17, 2021

LaMelo Ball is one of those people who did not need school to get to his ultimate goal in life, which was to make the NBA. He is a talented basketball player that is sure to play in the league for a numerous amount of years. However, being a professional athlete, let alone an NBA player is hard work. It is not impossible, but not everyone is cut out to make the league and stay in it for the long haul.

LaMelo Ball did highlight that people that are wanting to get a career in the medical field should definitely go to school to get the proper degree.

However, after his comments, it sparks up the discussion if he made the right decision not to go to college. LaMelo Ball seems to be one of the more talented players that the league has seen in a long time. Playing overseas helped his game grow exponentially, but maybe it could of been sharper playing under a coach John Calipari or Mike Krzyzewski.

The college competition is not as competitive as what LaMelo Ball saw overseas, but the coaches at any of the top schools he might have been able to attend would have helped him round his game out even more possibly.

Obviously, everything has played out perfectly for LaMelo Ball to make it to the league. Without attending college, he was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and won Rookie of The Year over the other two guys that were off the board before him. Not to mention, he almost got his team back into the postseason. If not for an injury, the Hornets would of possibly been a six seed out in the Eastern Conference.

LaMelo Ball is indeed very smart. He followed his path and its paying dividends. It is important to be aware though, only he was capable of walking down that path. Make sure you follow your own.