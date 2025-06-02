New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson got real on the pressure of playing in The Big Apple. The future Hall of Famer signed with the Giants this offseason, looking to rejuvenate his career after a one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The franchise needs a bounce-back season, as its coach, Brian Daboll, and general manager, Joe Schoen, are seemingly on the hot seat. It's not going to be easy in a crowded NFC East and with a loaded schedule, but there is some optimism, especially after the 2025 NFL Draft.

The ten-time Pro Bowler echoed that optimism on an episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast. Wilson noted how he's ready to embrace the big stage in Met Life Stadium, the site of his greatest accomplishment, winning Super Bowl XLVIII.

“The opportunity here is so great. I don't mind the lights. I don't mind that part of it. I think the other part of it for me, most importantly of it all that, is I've been here before. When you walk into a stadium, into a locker room and you know, like my locker is the same locker I had when I won the Super Bowl.

So, for me, when I see that, when I walk into the stadium I'm like, I've been here before. Not just been here but, like, we did this before. So, I fundamentally believe it's possible again in terms of being successful again and being at the highest level. I think we got the right guys. … There's a lot of good pieces to it. And it's a show.”

The 36-year-old showed flashes of his old self several times with the Steelers. After getting off to a stellar start, Pittsburgh and Wilson did have some trying moments down the stretch, ending the season on a five-game losing streak. Russell, however, was far from the sole reason for this slide and is the best quarterback the Giants have had leading their offense in a long time.

Overall, New York must start the season in form because it's set to visit the Washington Commanders in Week 1. That's followed up with a trip to Dallas and then two home games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Fans might know, for better or worse, the trajectory of this team in the first few weeks.