As soon as Rutgers star Dylan Harper declared for the NBA Draft, he was labeled as one of the top prospects behind what seems to be the consensus No. 1 overall pick in Cooper Flagg out of Duke. As Harper will join Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey in being top picks, there have been debates of who will get taken higher, as the latest reporting from Jonathan Givony reveals more insight.

When speaking of Harper, Givony would speak on having “strong measurements” at the combine as he lost 15 pounds and growing in height by half an inch as he's 19 years old. Comparing his size to Dwayne Wade and James Harden when they came out of college in 2003 and 2009, respectively, Givony would write on ESPN on how he's “in a tier of his own” after Flagg and likely to be with the San Antonio Spurs at No. 2.

“He appears to be in a tier of his own at No. 2 after Flagg,” Givony wrote. “With most teams considering him the likely pick for San Antonio despite his imperfect fit with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, leading to some speculation about potential trade opportunities that might be in store for the Spurs.”

“The 19-year-old's combination of size, shot-creation prowess, passing creativity, finishing skill, and overall scoring instincts make him well-suited to the type of lead-guard, offensive-engine role that is highly coveted,” Givony continued. “With his strong frame, looking adept for playing through the kind of physically-exacting vigor demanded in the NBA playoffs.”

Spurs' connection with Dylan Harper

Dylan Harper's connection with the Spurs at the No. 2 overall pick has been reported before by ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel, where he went over the options the team has at the selection. While Harper could add to the young core of San Antonio along with Stephon Castle and even along with featured stars Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, they could move back in the draft.

“Harper simply makes those around him better, and the game looks a lot simpler when he's running the show,” Siegel wrote. “His teammates get better shots, and Harper is a strong scorer off the dribble. The best part about his potential fit with the Spurs is that he could learn to play an off-the-ball role like Castle did during his rookie season and become a secondary facilitator next to Fox.”

“It is never a bad thing to have too many high-level guards in the backcourt, and that is likely what is to happen with the Spurs set to add Harper,” Siegel continued. “If the Spurs do seriously entertain trade offers for this selection, they would likely remain inside the top 10 of this year's draft and add at least two more first-round picks in the process.”

At any rate, Harper seems very likely to be the second pick after Flagg goes, marking the start of a bright NBA journey.