The NBA on TNT crew is coming to their final days on the network, with their last show set for whenever the Eastern Conference Finals are over. The New York Knicks saved the day as they defeated the Indiana Pacers in Game 5, and there's a chance that there could be two more games left until the crew is done.

As of now, they're reporting at every game, but they seem to be at the top of the arena. Somebody made a joke on social media, saying that they were doing the halftime show from inside the ventilation system in Madison Square Garden. Of course, Charles Barkley responded with a dark joke.

“We up in the clouds,” Barkley said. “I could touch God right now. That’s the only chance I’ll get to see him. I’m going to Hell, but I'm gonna see a lot of y'all with me. A lot of y'all laughing at home, ima see you.”

“And you gone have on some gasoline drawers,” Shaq said.

"We up in the clouds right now. I could touch God. That’s the only chance I’ll get to see him. I’m going to Hell." — Charles Barkley. 🤣🤣🤣 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/jY34a9gTbm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

A few people on social media couldn't believe what Barkley said.

“Charles Barkley is ON ONE tonight!!!!! Epic till the very end,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“One good thing about the Knicks winning is we get another night of them lol,” another user wrote.

Charles Barkley calls out Karl-Anthony Towns after Knicks win

Article Continues Below

Even though the TNT crew may have been high up in the arena during the game, they came down on the court to speak with Karl-Anthony Towns after the Knicks won. During their interview with Towns, Barkley asked him a question that seemed to be on his mind throughout the series.

“Why do you be getting them dumb fouls,” Barkley asked.

“God only knows,” Towns responded.

Towns took accountability for the fouls that he has been picking up, and he knows he has to be careful or he'll get fouled out. With the Knicks living to see another day, Towns will be important for their success if they want to try and make a 3-2 comeback.

Throughout the postseason, the two teams that have shown that they're resilient are the Knicks and Pacers, and these next couple of games will show who wants it more. The Pacers have dominated the series for the most part, and they've been hard to stop on both sides of the ball.

For the Knicks, they have to play their game if they want to win, and they have the talent to make things interesting.