Former Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg is widely considered to be the top prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Dallas Mavericks won the first overall pick in the draft lottery and experts expect them to pick the 6-foot-9 prospect. Flagg made a key decision, one of the last ones he needed to handle before the NBA Draft kicks off on June 25.

Flagg signed with CAA Basketball and the agency will represent him as he begins his career, according to the agency's social media page. CAA Basketball has a history of success with its clients. Their list includes names like Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, and Cameron Brink. The Duke star now has an experienced group supporting him as he takes the next step in his basketball journey.

First round picks don't normally have any room for negotiating when it comes to their contract. However, CAA Basketball hopes to provide more help than just getting Flagg the best deal possible. Their clients are all over the NBA and WNBA. Flagg now has access to their network as he acclimates in his first season.

Article Continues Below
Related News
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second quarter at Paycom Center.
Colin Cowherd shades Jayson Tatum with ‘alpha’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander takeMalik Brown ·
Julius Randle playing for the Timberwolves. T-Wolves logo in background.
Ranking 3 best Julius Randle free-agency destinations if he leaves TimberwolvesBailey Bassett ·
Feb 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
NBA rumors: LeBron James, James Harden potential free agency departures unlikelyZachary Draves ·
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) passes the ball away from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum.
10 NBA playoff injuries that ruined a team’s campaignSpencer See ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball next to Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center.
Chronic LeBron James playoff victim sends NSFW message on 40-year-old dominanceBrett Siegel ·
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) in the first quarter during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Are Karl-Anthony Towns, Aaron Nesmith playing? Pacers-Knicks Game 5 injury reportMalik Brown ·

He may be the first Maverick to sign with CAA Basketball, but Flagg joins the list of young players signing with the agency. For almost as long as LeBron James has been in the NBA, Rich Paul and Clutch have dominated as the top agency. The growth of CAA Basketball over the last decade has brought them into the same conversation.

Flagg will deal with his fair share of chaos over the next couple of months. The forward burst onto the scene when he held his own against Team USA before the Olympics last summer. After a dominant season at Duke, Flagg is the undisputed top selection.

CAA Basketball celebrated signing Flagg on Thursday. However, the real work is still ahead of both parties with the NBA Draft on the horizon. Navigating opportunities during his rookie year could be a lot, but Flagg has an experienced agency behind him.