Former Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg is widely considered to be the top prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Dallas Mavericks won the first overall pick in the draft lottery and experts expect them to pick the 6-foot-9 prospect. Flagg made a key decision, one of the last ones he needed to handle before the NBA Draft kicks off on June 25.

Flagg signed with CAA Basketball and the agency will represent him as he begins his career, according to the agency's social media page. CAA Basketball has a history of success with its clients. Their list includes names like Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, and Cameron Brink. The Duke star now has an experienced group supporting him as he takes the next step in his basketball journey.

First round picks don't normally have any room for negotiating when it comes to their contract. However, CAA Basketball hopes to provide more help than just getting Flagg the best deal possible. Their clients are all over the NBA and WNBA. Flagg now has access to their network as he acclimates in his first season.

He may be the first Maverick to sign with CAA Basketball, but Flagg joins the list of young players signing with the agency. For almost as long as LeBron James has been in the NBA, Rich Paul and Clutch have dominated as the top agency. The growth of CAA Basketball over the last decade has brought them into the same conversation.

Flagg will deal with his fair share of chaos over the next couple of months. The forward burst onto the scene when he held his own against Team USA before the Olympics last summer. After a dominant season at Duke, Flagg is the undisputed top selection.

CAA Basketball celebrated signing Flagg on Thursday. However, the real work is still ahead of both parties with the NBA Draft on the horizon. Navigating opportunities during his rookie year could be a lot, but Flagg has an experienced agency behind him.