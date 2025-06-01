For a couple of years now, the Orlando Magic have been one of the young, up-and-coming teams in the Eastern Conference. However, after a surprising breakout season in 2023-24 the Magic stagnated a bit last year, resulting in a No. 7 seed in the East and a first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Now, the focus is all on how the Magic are going to improve their roster, either in free agency or in the NBA Draft, heading into next year as Paolo Banchero and company seek a deep playoff run.

There are plenty of possible contributors on the free agent market that the Magic could try to bring in, and Minnesota Timberwolves wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker is one candidate to come to Orlando, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Next season's full midlevel exception will be worth more than three times what Alexander-Walker made last season at $14.1 million,” Stein wrote. “With rumbles already in circulation that Orlando is a team to watch as a potential suitor.”

The Timberwolves will have some tough decisions to make in free agency, with Julius Randle and Naz Reid also hitting the market in addition to Alexander-Walker. While it's unclear what Minnesota plans on prioritizing at this point, there is a real possibility that Alexander-Walker will be the lowest priority of the three and could end up somewhere else.

The Virginia Tech product would be a great fit in Orlando with his versatile skillset. He would fit right in with the defensive identity that the Magic have built in recent years while giving them a secondary playmaker on the offensive end. Most importantly, he would immediately be one of the best spot-up 3-point shooters on the team, so it makes sense that the Magic would be going after him hard.

Players of Alexander-Walker's archetype are often expensive on the open market, so the Magic will have to pay up in order to get their hands on him. However, a player like that could be the difference that elevates Orlando into the next tier of Eastern Conference contenders.