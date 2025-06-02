Jonnu Smith has found a home in the Miami Dolphins, and he does not want to leave.

As trade rumors begin to swirl around the veteran tight end, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, set the record straight. Speaking on Sports Xtra, Rosenhaus said that Smith’s top priority is staying with the Dolphins.

“Jonnu (Smith) would definitely like to stay in Miami,” he said. That’s his first choice… His dream team is the Dolphins. And hopefully everything works out here he can stay in Miami.”

Smith’s desire to stay is easy to understand.

In 2024, he had the best season of his career. He hauled in 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers set new franchise records for a Dolphins tight end. His chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa helped spark Miami’s passing game, especially in clutch situations. That level of production earned him his first Pro Bowl selection and widespread praise across the league.

But the future remains uncertain. Smith is entering the final year of a two-year deal worth 8.4 million dollars. He wants an extension that reflects his impact.

So far, the Dolphins have not committed to new terms, and that hesitation has opened the door for trade speculation. Among the interested teams are the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, coached Jonnu in both Tennessee and Atlanta and remains a trusted figure in his career.

Smith’s path to this point has not been easy. Drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2017, he spent four seasons growing into a reliable option in their offense. In 2020, he caught eight touchdown passes, showing signs of the player he would later become.

He signed with the New England Patriots in 2021, but his time there was underwhelming. After two quiet seasons, he was traded to the Falcons, where he posted 50 catches and over 580 receiving yards in 2023.

Released in early 2024, Smith took a chance on Miami and made the most of it. His success with the Dolphins turned his career around and made him a key part of their offense.

Now, the question is whether the front office will invest in his future. Smith has made it clear that he wants to stay, and the ball is in Miami’s court.