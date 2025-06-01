Shaq did not hold back on ESPN following the final “Inside The NBA” show on TNT.

Saturday marked the end of the iconic show's broadcasts on the TNT network. The panel, featuring Shaq, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith, will be on ESPN going into the 2025-26 NBA season.

The panel gave their final remarks to conclude the last episode of the show's time on TNT. Shaq went first, and he didn't mince words.

“To that network we coming to, we not coming to eff around. Since this is the last show, I'm going to say it- we not coming to f*** around,” O'Neal said.

What's next for Shaq, Inside The NBA

Shaq and the “Inside The NBA crew” are not going away, especially with ESPN bringing them in for next season.

ESPN acquired the rights to the show in a historic deal last November. In return, they will let TNT have exclusive rights to a slate of Big 12 football and men’s college basketball games. This is in addition to a deal that it previously had in place with the network for rights to College Football Playoff games, per Yahoo Sports.

TNT has broadcasted “Inside The NBA” for 35 years since 1990, showing how far the crew has come since its humble beginnings.

Going into the 2025-26 NBA season, ABC/ESPN, Amazon and NBC will be the main networks that will air the league's games moving forward. NBC gets back broadcasting rights for the first time since 2002, while Amazon will air games for the first time.

A new broadcasting era will approach the NBA next season, and while TNT will no longer be active, “Inside The NBA” will live on.