The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery and the right to select a generational player in Victor Wembanyama– and team owner Peter Holt was feeling a little unsteady. In one of the most priceless NBA Draft Lottery reactions of all time, Holt told ESPN’s Monica McNutt that he “might faint.”

"I might faint" Spurs' Peter Holt's reaction to getting Victor Wembanyama 😂pic.twitter.com/rU0q5Viuzx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 17, 2023

Hilarious. But that wasn’t Holt’s only reaction.

He let out a war whoop when it was announced that the Charlotte Hornets won the second pick, then shouted for joy once again when NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum officially stated that the Spurs had won the Lottery.

The Spurs owner was at a loss for words after his team won the NBA Draft Lottery for the third time in their franchise’s history.

Why was Holt so excited?

Besides the fact that Wembanyama is about as NBA-ready as a prospect can be, the Spurs selected generational big men each of the last two times they held the number-one pick in the NBA Draft: David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

Could Wembanyama be the next?

Judging by Holt’s reaction, he certainly thinks so.

And why wouldn’t he?

Wembanyama is a 7-foot-2 big man who can do it all on the offensive side of the floor while also possessing the ability to wreak havoc as a shot-blocker on defense.

In short, the Spurs, who won just 22 games last year, will instantly be a better team on both ends of the floor with Wembanyama on the roster.

And not just for 2023. The Spurs’ future is in very, very good hands moving forward.

Thats why Holt feels like fainting.