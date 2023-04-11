Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LaMelo Ball remains non-committal about his future with the Charlotte Hornets following another disappointing season without playoffs basketball. However, he gave the team a clear answer on what would make him stay.

Speaking to reporters on Monday after their season ended on Sunday, Ball shared that he does love playing for the Hornets. Nonetheless, for a young star with his talent, the desire to win is there. With that said, Ball didn’t hold back in expressing his goal to win at the highest level.

“The main thing is winning. Life if better when you win,” the 21-year-old said when asked about coach Steve Clifford’s comments that he “badly wants to win” and that’s “important to his career,” per Bleacher Report.

When asked about his future, Ball added: “I love it here. I can’t really tell the future. We’ll just see how it goes and go from there.”

Sure enough, it’s not surprising why LaMelo Ball doesn’t want to commit this early with the Hornets. Ever since he arrived in 2020, the team has yet to make the playoffs. In comparison, his fellow draft classmate and 2020 top overall pick Anthony Edwards has been to the playoffs once and has a good chance to replicate that this 2022-23 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ball has one year left in his contract before he becomes a restricted free agent in 2024. With that said, the Hornets still have a chance to show their star playmaker that they can surround him with the right talent and he can win with them.

The 2023 offseason will definitely be crucial for Charlotte. They have a chance to built a competitive team long-term around Ball, but that is if he opts to stay.