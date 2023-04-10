Jerry Donatien is ClutchPoints' Charlotte Hornets beat reporter, covering everything from LaMelo Ball, analytical breakdowns and big-picture happenings. Jerry Donatien has worked for ClutchPoints since 2018. He is currently the company's Charlotte Hornets reporter, and he also does voiceovers on different sports stories. He worked the NBA All-Star weekend in 2019, the NCAA woman's tournament, and he interned with Beasley Media group.

The Charlotte Hornets’ season did not go according to plan. Plagued by injuries, the Hornets’ record spiraled out of control, as they finished the season a disappointing 27-55, the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

It doesn’t help when the star player missed an ample amount of games. LaMelo Ball only appeared in 36 games in the 2022-23 season after dealing with ankle sprains throughout the year and a season-ending fracture. In those appearances, Ball still averaged 23 points, six rebounds, and eight assists per game.

We can all play what-if scenarios in our heads all offseason long, but Steve Clifford shed some insight on his star during the Hornets exit interviews.

“As upbeat and everything as he is – and he is fun to be around, he’s been a joy to coach so far – in that locker room, losing is harder for him than on almost anyone.”

Ball has been just as upset about his team’s shortcomings- and his own- as much as anyone. Ball is held to the same standards as most elite star guards, since he is the face of the franchise. Unfortunately, everyone has had to deal with some nagging aches and pains.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The team’s shortcomings have also sparked the conversation of Ball leaving the Hornets in the future. Coach Steve Clifford responded to those comments when asked about the topic.

“I think he loves it here. I think he loves the city, loves the organization, really enjoys his teammates.”

Despite some of the dull moments, no one can deny that Ball always looks like he’s having fun out there on the floor. The Hornets have a major offseason ahead of them with the draft, free agency, and even the possible sale of the team.

If they can find a way to stay healthy and bring in solid talent, they have a chance at cracking their seven-year playoff drought.